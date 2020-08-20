https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/democrat-mayor-lori-lightfoot-allows-chicagos-magnificent-mile-looted-twice-blocks-leftist-protesters-street/

Democrats Built This–

Black Lives Matter engaged in massive widespread looting in downtown Chicago and on The Magnificent Mile of high-end stores earlier this month, once again.

A caravan of vehicles was carrying dozens of looters from store to store, according to reports.

TRENDING: Convicted Rapist, Torturer and Killer Who Squeezed Her Victim’s Testicles with Pliers Speaks at DNC as “Impactful Community Leader”

Facebook pulled down livestreams of the looting after shots were heard being fired near a Louis Vuitton store that was being raided.

A Chicago police officer was slammed in the face during the riots that lasted until at least 5:30 AM.

This was the second time this year that rioters looted and ransacked Chicago’s business district.

It went on for over 5 hours.

The city is out of control under Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

But Mayor Lightfoot was not worried about her own home.

Mayor lightfoot has ordered police to protect her neighborhood.

No Black Lives Matter or Antifa rioters are allowed down her street.

But the Magnificent Mile is OK?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

