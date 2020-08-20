https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/democratic-national-convention-produces-bump-president-trump/

As Democrats spit bile and venom at President Trump during their national convention, his numbers are going up, up, up.

Here were the numbers for the last two days from Rasmussen Reports:

On Wednesday, the pollster put Trump with 47% approve, 51% disapprove:

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll sponsored by Liberty Nation for Wednesday shows that 47% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty-one percent (51%) disapprove. TRENDING: CAUGHT: DNC Faked Kamala Supporters! – Used Double Images of Kamala Fans in Crowd Shot The latest figures include 35% who Strongly Approve of the job Trump is doing and 44% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -9.

And Thursday it flipped to 51% approve, 48% disapprove:

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll sponsored by Liberty Nation for Thursday shows that 51% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-eight percent (48%) disapprove. The latest figures include 38% who Strongly Approve of the job Trump is doing and 41% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -3.

“Early Notice: Triple checked – @realDonaldTrump daily job approval % is up sharply today on exceptionally strong overnight results,” Rasmussen wrote on Twitter.

Twitterers had a field day.

President Trump’s approval rating bounces UP 4 points to 51% in just 24 hours. First three days of #DemConvention are going great! https://t.co/TA0lLmk5Sb — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is dropping. Another Rasmussen survey found Biden with 48% support among Likely U.S. Voters to Trump’s 44%. Four percent (4%) prefer some other candidate, while another four percent (4%) remain undecided.

A week ago, Biden led by six points – 49% to 43%.

So much for a bounce.

