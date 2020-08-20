https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/top-tier-democratic-presidential-candidate-rep-gabbard-says-snubbed-dnc?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Tulsi Gabbard says she was not invited to speak at this week’s Democratic National Convention, despite being one of seven candidates to win delegates in the party’s 2020 presidential primary contest.

“You’re correct – I was not invited to participate in any way,” the Hawaii lawmaker tweeted Thursday, in response to a question on her Twitter feed about her absence.

The six other candidates who won delegates – nominee Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren – were featured in the all-virtual convention.

The Democratic National Committee has yet to respond to a request for comment on the matter.

Gabbard, who in March quit the primary and endorsed Biden, has been an outspoken critic of her party and its leaders – including Harris whom she attacked during the 2020 primary debates for her record as San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general.

Gabbard has also been critical of former Democratic presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton whom she called “the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long.”

Clinton responded by suggesting Gabbard, an Army veteran deployed in Iraq, was a “Russian asset.”

