A speaker at the Democratic National Convention Monday evening advised viewers to “rise or kneel” for the playing of the National Anthem herunterladen. dnc national anthem

The clip below shows Michael Kapp, the DNC Youth Council Chair, explaining to viewers that a video they are about to feature does not include social distancing due to it being recorded prior to the pandemic herunterladen.

“Many of the videos and pictures you’re about to see were recorded before COVID, which is why the kids are not social distancing,” the awkward presenter explains iphone app store kann nichts herunterladen.

That’s when he kicks off the event with the playing of the anthem by a group called The Kids From Wisconsin.

“You may rise or kneel if you are able per your preference,” he adds wo kann man illegal musiken.

DNC encourages people to kneel for the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/5OlXm2UYvZ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 17, 2020

Rise For the National Anthem

Some on social media took issue with the assertion that the DNC speaker ‘encouraged’ people to kneel for the anthem openolat herunterladen.

Adding that option, however, is certainly providing encouragement. Suggesting they do so ‘if they are able’ is also a form of encouragement schriftarten vivaldi kostenlos downloaden.

How difficult would it have been to simply say, as has been announced at every political and sporting event for ages now, “Ladies and gentlemen, please rise for the playing of our National Anthem” herunterladen?

Some viewers called out the DNC for “so much pandering.”

“Every time they say something like this, they send another cascade of voters to team Trump,” another individual wrote alle fotos gleichzeitig von icloud herunterladen.

I remember a time when they tried to convince people that they love America. Of course, I also remember a time when they decided on not having any American flags at their convention silvestergrüße 2020 whatsapp kostenlosen. Theyre so conflicted. — Eric (@EDoubletheu) August 18, 2020

It Gets Worse dnc national anthem

Encouraging our nation’s youth to disrespect the men and women who fought and died for this nation by kneeling during the National Anthem may be the least of our worries coming out of this youth council thunderbird keine neuen nachrichten zum herunterladen.

The ‘young skulls full of mush’ as Rush Limbaugh might say, have clearly had their mush molded by the far-left lunatics taking over the Democrat party.

One panelist on the Youth Council called for the outright destruction of capitalism in America.

“We understand that this future that we all want – that we’re all trying to build – really is about the destruction of colonization, white supremacy, and capitalism,” Ashley Nicole McCray stated, pushing for the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez championed Green New Deal.

[embedded content]

It’s pretty obvious that the Democrat party’s hatred of America and the foundations of American greatness are widely despised by their youth.

Suggesting they kneel for the anthem or flag only encourages the hatred.

