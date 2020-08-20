https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/detroit-teachers-authorize-strike-person-education-concerns/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The Detroit Federation of Teachers (DFT) voted Wednesday to authorize a strike if an agreement can’t be reached over COVID-19 concerns.

The vote, with 91 percent in favor, authorizes DFT leadership to call a strike if the union and the Detroit Public School Community District (DPSCD) don’t reach an agreement.

“Over the past few months, our members have raised concerns regarding the District’s reopening plan,” DFT President Terrence Martin said in a statement.

“Choice on whether to work remotely or in person is yet to be codified with signatures and guaranteed for all our members. It is imperative that the District puts protocols in place to protect both staff and students.”

Although teachers strikes are illegal in Michigan, the strike authorization means that members agree to teach remotely.

