https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dickmorris-trump-biden/2020/08/20/id/983177

President Donald Trump has done many of the things Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has promised he’d do if he was president, former presidential adviser and campaign consultant Dick Morris told Newsmax TV.

“Biden’s problem is that Trump has done just about everything Biden has ever wanted in a moderate, reasonable way,” Morris told Thursday’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

“Biden pushed for the prescription drug orders lowering prescription drug prices; Trump’s done that. Biden stresses covering pre-existing conditions; Trump is going to do that. He’s [Biden] talked a great deal about the effort to be aggressive on police conduct and the ban things like chokeholds; well, Trump’s done that. It’s kind of been there, done that,” Morris said.

In late July, the president signed four executive orders aimed at lowering prescription drug prices. And in early August, Trump announced he would sign an order requiring insurers to cover pre-existing conditions, even if the Affordable Care Act, which currently protects them, is struck down.

“And all he’s left with is a series of crazy, radical proposals that nobody will ever support, like defunding the police or prohibiting the boards of election from verifying the signatures of a voter. He’s got to dine on a meal of leftovers,” Morris said.

