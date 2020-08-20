https://disrn.com/news/dnc-airs-debunked-claim-trump-referred-to-asylum-seekers-as-animals

Last Updated Aug 20th, 2020 at 8:36 pm

The Democratic National Convention aired an edited video montage Wednesday that showed President Trump referring to MS-13 gang members as “animals,” but spliced the footage between videos of asylum seekers and children held in detention centers.

The DNC’s video, which aired during the third night of the convention, highlighted children in immigration detention centers. The video includes the voice of a young girl saying children were orphaned “because of” President Trump.

“These aren’t people,” Trump said in the DNC’s video. “I don’t want them in our country. They’re animals.”

The clips used were taken from a White House briefing in May 2018, where the president was referring to MS-13 gang members. Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims had asked Trump about the challenges of reporting illegal immigrants who are members of the gang.

“We have people coming into the country or trying to come in, we’re stopping a lot of them, but we’re taking people out of the country,” Trump said. “You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people. These are animals,” he said, referring to MS-13 gang members.

Multiple fact checkers debunked the claim that Trump called asylum seekers animals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

