https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/08/20/wisconsin-aint-theirs-dnc-gets-unexpected-guests-when-bikers-for-trump-show-up-in-support-of-potus-962236

Get the latest BPR news delivered free to your inbox daily. SIGN UP HERE.

President Donald Trump got a show of support in a surprising location as hundreds of members of the Bikers for Trump organization came together outside of the Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin.

After starting out in West Bend, the group arrived in Milwaukee outside the DNC security perimeter on Wednesday afternoon to make it known that the president has plenty of support in the state. The peaceful demonstration made up of bikers from Wisconsin and many from out of state included singing the national anthem and saying the Pledge of Allegiance.

[embedded content]

(Source: TMJ4 News)

“We’re not concerned about their convention. We wanted to show our presence and support for our president, Donald Trump,” one biker named Jimmy Dean Mead told TMJ4 News.

“They come into Milwaukee, which is fine. That’s their prerogative. They’re having their convention, it’s not a big deal… but we want to show support for our President,” he added. “We don’t want them to think that because they have their convention here, that they took Wisconsin. Wisconsin ain’t theirs, it’s ours.”

Although the 2020 Democratic National Convention is a mostly virtual event, the downtown area of Milwaukee is still playing as a host of sorts as the Wisconsin Center became the staging area for broadcasting the scaled-back event. The area has reportedly seen some groups of protesters over the few days through Wednesday with the arrival of the biker group, which is described on their website as a “grassroots organization of patriotic citizen crusaders who are committed to supporting President Trump’s agenda and upholding American liberties.”

A group called Bikers for Trump just arrived outside the DNC security perimeter pic.twitter.com/M80mSlWQkW — Ben Jordan (@BenJordan3) August 19, 2020

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker was also on hand and reportedly spoke to the crowd. He proudly displayed a souvenir from the rally on Twitter.

Out with #BikersForTrump in West Bend, WI. Love the patch they gave me! pic.twitter.com/1IfmhOUE4e — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) August 19, 2020

Bikers for Trump founder Chris Cox told Fox News Wednesday that the members were not in Milwaukee to “poke the bear, but we’re here to keep an eye on things.”

Cox told Fox News reporter Michael Tobin that when the bikers were in Cleveland, Ohio, “the Democrats were all around. Some of them were throwing what they call ‘urine bombs’ into the crowd.”

(Source: Fox News)

He explained that the group was in Milwaukee to support law enforcement and the Milwaukee Police Union which, on Tuesday, endorsed Trump’s reelection bid.

“The old tradition is to give the other party their week and then come back to make the counterpoint at a later date. Why not give the Democrats their week?” Tobin asked.

“I can’t remember the Democrats giving an inch and any direction. Why would we?” Cox responded.

“The difference in us and Democrats is that we will maintain an open channel of communication,” he added.

“We’re not here to shout. You will never see a biker lighting a pharmacy on fire, looting a sneaker store, calling for the death and destruction of private property and police officers,” Cox said. “We are here to stand with law enforcement, to stand with our servicemen and women, not only active duty, but the veterans and to support our president.”

The Bikers for Trump organization has taken to holding motorcycle rallies and encouraging bikers to register and vote ahead of the November election.

“If you live in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Arizona, Ohio, Pennsylvania or Florida the campaign needs you to double-down because those are the states that we need to carry this thing,” Cox told a crowd that had gathered for an event in South Dakota where many had come to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The group, which Cox formed in 2015, has since been registered as a political action committee.

“A lot of people want to participate, wearing T-shirts or maybe waving flags,” Cox said, according to the Associated Press. “But the only way to really raise the bar and move the needle is to identify people who otherwise don’t vote and get them to vote.”

Latest posts by Frieda Powers see all)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

