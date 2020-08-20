https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/dnc-groups-drop-god-pledge-allegiance/

“Under God” was left out of the Pledge of Allegiance at least twice at the beginning of public meetings during the Democratic National Convention this week.

CBN reported there was no verbal resistance to the omission of “under God” by the moderator for the DNC’s Muslim Delegates & Allies Assembly, AJ Durrani. DNC Chairman Tom Perez, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Muslim Rep. Rashida Tlaib. D-Mich., were among the featured speakers.

At the LGBT Caucus Meeting, DNC delegate Marisa Richmond, who identifies as transgender, paused as she omitted “under God” from her recitation. She was holding both an American flag and a gay pride flag.

NEW! Democrats leave out, “Under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance at the #DemocraticNationalConvention Muslim Caucus meeting this week. Watch delegate AJ Durrani skip it. Featured speakers at the event were @BernieSanders @RashidaTlaib & @TomPerez @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Ra4SX2cqNy — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) August 19, 2020

CBN noted it wasn’t the first time Democrats have been criticized for eliminating God at their convention. In 2012, the DNC removed the words “God-given” from their platform.

Earlier this month, Just the News reported, President Trump charged that Joe Biden is “against God.”

“He’s going to do things that nobody ever, would ever think even possible because he’s following the radical left agenda: Take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment, no religion, no anything, hurt the Bible, hut God. He’s against God. He’s against guns. He’s against energy, our kind of energy,” Trump said about Biden.

Courts repeatedly have rejected attempts to remove “under God” from the Pledge.

WND columnist Chuck Norris wrote in 2019 of one effort.

“Here’s one more idiocy for the Old Glory record book,” he wrote. “Longtime Arcata City Councilman Paul Pitino dropped the jaws of many of his fellow councilmen and left them speechless when he suggested eliminating the Pledge of Allegiance from all City Council meetings on the grounds that the pledge is old-fashioned and unnecessary.”

Norris wrote: “My wife, Gena, and I have both the U.S. and Texas flags flying high and proud every day over the entrance of our Lone Wolf Ranch in the Lone Star State. I would highly recommend you do the same at your residence with your state’s flag, too.”

More than 50 years ago, comedian Red Skelton recalled a seventh grade teacher who explained to his class the meaning of the Pledge.

[embedded content]

“I: Me, an individual, a committee of one. PLEDGE: Dedicate all of my worldly goods to give without self pity. ALLEGIANCE: My love and my devotion. TO THE FLAG: Our standard, Old Glory, a symbol of freedom. Wherever she waves, there’s respect because your loyalty has given her a dignity that shouts freedom is everybody’s job. UNITED: That means that we have all come together. STATES: Individual communities that have united into 48 great States. Forty-eight individual communities with pride and dignity and purpose; all divided with imaginary boundaries yet united to a common purpose, and that’s love for Country. AND TO THE REPUBLIC: Republic; a state in which sovereign power is invested in representatives chosen by the people to govern. And government is the people, and it’s from the people to the leaders, not from the leaders to the people. FOR WHICH IT STANDS, ONE NATION: One nation, meaning “so blessed by God.” INDIVISIBLE: Incapable of being divided. WITH LIBERTY: Which is freedom, the right of power to live one’s own life without threats, fear, or some sort of retaliation. AND JUSTICE: The principle or quality of dealing fairly with others. FOR ALL: For all, which means, boys and girls, it’s as much your country as it is mine.

Skelton continued: “Since I was a small boy, two states have been added to our country, and two words have been added to the Pledge of Allegiance: ‘Under God!’ Wouldn’t it be a pity if someone said, ‘That is a prayer!’, and that would be eliminated from schools too?”

