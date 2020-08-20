https://www.dailywire.com/news/dnc-tries-showing-voters-excited-about-kamala-harris-they-have-to-duplicate-images

On Wednesday night, the Democratic National Committee wanted to show a split-screen image of 30 different voters excited about the Democratic vice-presidential candidacy of Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA).

It must have been a difficult task to find as many as 30 excited voters, for when the images appeared on screen, duplicate images of some of the voters were displayed apparently in an effort to fill up the screen, eliciting hilarity among conservatives.

Harris’ popularity among Democratic voters would seem to be problematic. She quickly flamed out in the Democratic primaries, dropping out in December 2019. Perry Bacon Jr. writing for fivethirtyeight.com, who admitted he was someone “inclined to look for the next Obama” and thus had been favorable toward Harris, wrote after she dropped out:

I expected she would stay in the race at least through Iowa and perhaps even New Hampshire, and drop out if she had poor showings in those contests. There has been a lot of reporting about infighting in her campaign and struggles to raise money, so I suspect those were the main factors driving her to drop out before any voting has taken place. Put simply, she may have run out of money, as Harris herself hinted in a post on Medium describing her decision to leave the race. Also, her poll numbers have been pretty steadily declining.

The Daily Wire reported on one of the more notable moments featuring Harris in the early debates:

At the second Democratic presidential debate at the end of July, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) attacked California Sen. Kamala Harris, sending her plunging in the polls immediately afterward. At that debate on July 31, Gabbard turned to Harris and said: “I want to bring the conversation back to the broken criminal justice system that is disproportionately negatively impacting black and brown people all across this country today. Now Senator Harris says she’s proud of her record as a prosecutor and that she’ll be a prosecutor president. But I’m deeply concerned about this record. There are too many examples to cite but she put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana. She blocked evidence — she blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so. She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California.”

The Nation noted her decline in support in August 20, 2019:

While Harris experienced a major polling bump following her break-out first debate, during which she confronted former Vice President Joe Biden on busing, she’s been slipping ever since the second debate in July. In the latest poll from CNN and SSRS released on Tuesday, she’s down to 5 percent support, a 12-point drop from a post-debate June poll that had her at 17 percent support.

The Daily Wire added in August 2019, “Harris has not recovered since the second debate; a Monmouth poll released Monday found Harris languishing at 8%; a Morning Consult poll released the same day also found Harris at 8%.”

