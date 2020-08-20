https://www.dailywire.com/news/dnc-used-deported-woman-to-attack-trump-she-was-deported-under-clinton-flagged-under-obama

The deported illegal alien that the Democrat National Convention used this week to attack President Donald Trump was previously deported under Democrat President Bill Clinton and was flagged under former Democrat President Barack Obama to be deported after she illegally re-entered the United States.

“Alejandra Juarez first sneaked into the U.S. in 1998. She was caught at the border and deported back to Mexico,” The Washington Times reported. “She quickly sneaked back into the U.S. — a ‘felony act’ — and remained in the shadows until a traffic stop in 2013 when she appeared on the radar of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

“Experts said an Obama-era initiative expanding the use of local police fingerprint checks to aid deportations likely flagged Mrs. Juarez for ICE,” The Washington Times added. “At that point, the Obama Homeland Security Department had a choice. It could have shown leniency but instead reinstated her deportation order from 1998, putting her on the path to deportation that the Trump Homeland Security Department carried out in 2018.”

Democrats used Alejandra Juarez’s daughter, 11-year-old Estela Juarez, as a weapon against the president during the DNC this week when she read an emotional letter that tried to portray the president as a cold person who was ripping families apart.

The ad video in which Democrats featured Estela Juarez also falsely misrepresented comments that Trump has made during his presidency.

The video shows Trump making four comments on four separate occasions, and makes it seem as though he was talking about illegal aliens. The four comments were:

“We will begin moving them out day one.” “These aren’t people.” “I don’t want them in our country.” “They’re animals.”

In each of those statements, Trump was referring to violent criminals, including the hyper-violent MS-13 street gang, not people who were simply in the U.S. illegally.

Full context of each remark below [portion of quote used by DNC highlighted in bold]:

Trump said during a 2016 campaign event: “According to federal data, there are at least two million, two million, think of it, criminal aliens now inside of our country, two million people criminal aliens. We will begin moving them out day one. As soon as I take office. Day one. In joint operation with local, state, and federal law enforcement.” (Source) Trump made his “these aren’t people” remark in response to a comment from a sheriff at a White House round table event on May 16, 2018, who said: “There could be an MS-13 member I know about — if they don’t reach a certain threshold, I cannot tell ICE about it.” Trump responded by saying: “We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in — and we’re stopping a lot of them — but we’re taking people out of the country. You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people. These are animals. And we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before. And because of the weak laws, they come in fast, we get them, we release them, we get them again, we bring them out. It’s crazy.” Trump said on November 1, 2018: “There’s nothing political about a caravan of thousands of people, and now others forming, pouring up into our country. We have no idea who they are. All we know is they’re pretty tough people when they can blast through the Mexican military and Mexican police. They’re pretty tough people. Even Mexico said, ‘Wow, these are tough people.’ I don’t want them in our country. And women don’t want them in our country. Women want security. Men don’t want them in our country. But the women do not want them. Women want security. You look at what the women are looking for. They want to have security. They don’t want to have these people in our country. And they’re not going to be in our country. It’s a very big thing.” Trump said during an August 2018 rally: “Anything I want, they want to oppose. You know, I just figured out how to do the wall: I’ll say I don’t want to build the wall and they’ll insist on building it. I just figured that out right now. So Bob Casey doesn’t mind MS-13 coming in. These are the slicers. They slice people up and they’re – and remember I called them animal and Nancy Pelosi scolded me, ‘How dare he call another human being an animal?’ They’re animals.“

Below is the transcript and the video that the DNC used to attack Trump:

Dear Donald Trump, My name is Estella. I am 11-years-old. My mom is my best friend. She came to America as a teenager over 20 years ago without papers in search of a better life. She married my dad, who served our country as a Marine in South America, Africa, and Iraq. My mom worked hard and paid taxes and the Obama administration told her she could stay. My dad thought you would protect military families, so, he voted for you in 2016, Mr. President. He says he won’t vote for you again after what you did to our family. Instead of protecting us, you tore our world apart. Now, my mom is gone and she’s been taken from us for no reason at all. Every day that passes, you deport more moms and dads and take them away from kids like me. You separated thousands of children from their parents and you put them in cages. Some of those kids are now orphans because of you. Mr. President, my mom is the wife of a proud American Marine and a mother of two American children. We are American families. We need a president who will bring people together. Not tear them apart.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

