Democrats insist that mail-in voting is necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus among voters in the 2020 presidential election.

They don’t just mean that people should be allowed to request absentee ballots, which are already permitted in many states for those who have legitimate reasons, but they think it’s altogether good and proper to mail ballots to every single voter on the rolls without so much as a pinky promise to verify anyone’s identity.

Despite the fact that people were safely grocery shopping and making runs to their favorite big-box stores during the coronavirus lockdowns, Democrats have settled on that narrative.

But Donald Trump Jr. obliterated the left’s moronic argument about the necessity of mail-in voting — and their motivation — during an appearance on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria” Wednesday.

“If you can loot in person, you can vote in person,” President Donald Trump’s eldest son told host Maria Bartiromo, dashing Democrats’ dreams of ballots piled high and ripe for the harvest.

He made those remarks when asked about a lawsuit his father’s re-election campaign filed against New Jersey after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order to mail all voters the paper ballots for November’s presidential election.

The state will also offer an in-person option for those same people, leaving the door wide open for all sorts of fraudulent double voting.

Not surprisingly, New Jersey was already home to a recent election that is set for a do-over because of the rampant fraud with vote-by-mail in that election.

“The Democrats are trying to do this across the country because they understand that’s the only way they can actually win,” Trump Jr. began on the subject.

“They have a candidate that doesn’t know where he is 50 percent of the time,” Trump Jr. said about former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee. “He literally cannot remember where he is.”

Trump Jr. pointed out that Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and “not exactly a conservative,” warned about problems with mail-in voting before Trump was in office.

He also cited the disaster in Michigan where “tens of thousands of ballots are coming back incorrect” and “late” to make his point about the problems with voting, as well as an absurd story of an Atlanta man who received a ballot with his cat’s name, according to The Associated Press.

Finally, Trump Jr. shared the problem an acquaintance had when he received four ballots for people no longer living at the address.

“This is the kind of insanity, the kind of plan that the Democrats want to try to manipulate this election,” Trump Jr. said and later added that universal mail-in balloting is “an opportunity ripe for election interference.”

“For the party that’s so concerned about election interference,” Trump Jr. said, “they seem to be 100 percent fine with all of these procedures that could totally manipulate and change an election and give you the opposite result of what the American people actually want.”

“So what’s going on is pretty sick and obviously we have to fight those sort of things,” Trump Jr. went on.

Both the younger and elder Trump make a distinction in their critique from absentee ballots, which have to be actively requested rather than passively sent to voters like with universal mail-in ballots like New Jersey proposed.

“This is a system that’s worked very well in Florida and many other states, but it’s tied to an individual with an actual form of identification to eliminate that fraud, and if you go through that process, we’re 100 percent fine with that for those who don’t necessarily want to go to the polling booth that day,” Trump Jr. said.

“It’s not that we’re trying to say you can’t do any of it.”

It was then that Trump Jr. delivered the kill shot about looting, and added that “Democrats seem fine with the looting in person part, not so much the other way because they want to be able to do it all by mail where they can manipulate it.”

“But again, we’re 100 percent fine with absentee balloting,” Trump Jr. reiterated.

Trump Jr. echoed the sentiments of the president, who tweeted about the illogical argument back in June while the country was still in the thick of the George Floyd riots.

“If people can go out and protest, riot, break into stores, and create all sorts of havoc, they can also go out and VOTE — and keep our Election Honest,” President Trump tweeted in June.

“With millions of mail-in ballots being sent out, who knows where they are going, and to whom?”

If people can go out and protest, riot, break into stores, and create all sorts of havoc, they can also go out and VOTE — and keep our Election Honest. With millions of mail-in ballots being sent out, who knows where they are going, and to whom? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

The president tweeted a similar statement Wednesday, this time quoting his son’s appearance with Bartiromo.

“IF YOU CAN PROTEST IN PERSON, YOU CAN VOTE IN PERSON!”

IF YOU CAN PROTEST IN PERSON, YOU CAN VOTE IN PERSON! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Both Trumps are exactly correct that this is a clear attempt at election fraud while trying to use the excuse of coronavirus despite the rioting that leftists have allowed in their cities.

Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said in-person voting is not particularly risky for transmitting the virus.

But opportunistic politicians like New York Mayor Bill de Blasio have already shown they have no problem playing the pandemic card when convenient and forgetting all about it when not, like when de Blasio canceled all large gatherings including a 9/11 service but allowed BLM protests.

The hypocrisy is shockingly brazen, but Democrats and their constituents don’t seem to care how many cities are burned by throngs of thousands while mothers, fathers, grandparents and other loved ones die alone in hospitals and are only mourned by just the precious few arbitrary rules permit (public funerals for politicians, however, magically don’t spread the virus).

The Democratic politicians in charge also feign their supernatural faith in humanity to not commit fraud despite handing people every possible opportunity to misuse ballots with prepaid postage to make it easy.

But just like with the protests they allow, it isn’t that they’re afraid their constituents will catch the virus; they’re afraid their political opposition will be able to catch up to them on Election Day.

That’s why they need to stack the deck in their favor by any means necessary, including sending ballots to dead cats.

