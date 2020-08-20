https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/donald-trump-jr-biden-not-moderate

The man who needs no introduction, Donald Trump Jr., joined Glenn Beck on Thursday’s radio program to weigh in on the past three nights of “hateful drivel” and boundless hypocrisy at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s deceptively progressive politics, and the past three and a half years of Democratic hoax after hoax against his father, President Donald Trump.

“I’ve been trying to watch it but it’s not easy to get through it. It’s painfully boring,” Trump Jr. said of the DNC. “You’re seeing, you know, hateful drivel, long boring speeches, and hypocrisy that knows no bounds. [Such as] Bill Clinton talking about the sanctity of the Oval Office, and Obama talking about [politicians] enriching themselves from public office. I mean, Obama went in as the community organizer, and now he is buying a $20 million home in Martha’s Vineyard. Please, spare me, spare me the nonsense.”

Trump Jr. stressed that Joe Biden is not the “moderate” the media makes him out to be, and asked if anyone can name one good thing Biden has accomplished in his eight years as vice president, not to mention the half a century he served as an elected official in Washington, D.C.

“The media can push Joe Biden as the moderate: ‘Look, it’s moderate Joe from Scranton.’ But they don’t talk about the fact that he left Scranton at seven. They don’t talk about the fact that he was an elected Washington, D.C., official since his 20s and has done nothing else. He’s not ‘Blue-collar Joe,’ but they will try to sell that image to the American people. Meanwhile, you have people like Kamala Harris with the most liberal voting record in the Senate. […] You have the Biden/Bernie Sanders joint unity platform on Joe Biden’s website. You’renot a moderate if you have the Biden/Bernie Sanders joint unity platform on your website,” he stated.

Trump Jr. also discussed how his father has been under constant fire from the media, Democrats, and Big Tech, as well as whether anyone will end up going to jail for the “Deep State” coup against a sitting president of the Untied States.

