President Donald Trump ridiculed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Thursday for delivering a speech at the Democrat national convention.

“After the worst debate performance in the history of politics, Michael Bloomberg, commonly known as Mini Mike, is trying to make a comeback by begging the Democrats for relevance,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “They treated him like a dog – and always will.”

Trump referred to Bloomberg’s expensive but monumental failed attempt to run as a Democrat in the 2020 primary.

Bloomberg spoke live at the virtual convention from Colorado, criticizing Trump for ignoring facts and experts, and claiming Trump “sees immigrants as enemies and white supremacists as allies.”

Bloomberg said that Trump downplayed the threat of the virus and promoting “quack cures” for the illness.

“I’m not asking you to vote against Trump because he is a bad guy. I’m urging you to vote against him because he’s done a bad job,” he said.

Bloomberg asked all small business owners to consider why they would “rehire” someone who “drove their businesses into the ground.”

He recalled his convention speech endorsing Hillary Clinton for president in 2016, and telling America that Trump was a “con man.”

“We can’t let him get away with it again,” he said.

Trump mocked Bloomberg for his politically cynical attempt at relevancy.

“Before politics, he said GREAT things about me!” he said.

