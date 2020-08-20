https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/duke-prof-proposes-12-trillion-reparations/

(CAMPUS REFORM) – Duke University public policy professor William Darity co-authored a report calling for $12 trillion in slavery reparations, amounting to $800,000 for each eligible Black household.

The Roosevelt Institute, a “think tank and campus network that works to move the country toward a new economy and democracy by the people, for the people,” sponsored the report, titled “Resurrecting the Promise of 40 Acres: The Imperative of Reparations for Black Americans.”

In the report, Darity and co-author Kirsten Mullen pointed to the U.S. government’s failure to deliver on a promise to give 40 acres to every former slave. The two said that this failure is the cause of the current wealth gap between Black and White households. If this policy had been enacted after the Civil War, the authors “speculate that there would be no need to consider the case for black reparations today.”

