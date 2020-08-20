https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/dumpster-fire-democrats-include-pretend-governor-stacey-abrams-dnc-governors-panel/
The Democrat Party has officially lost it. They promote a senile candidate for President then they claim a candidate who lost an election actually won.
In the world of Democrats up is down and inside is out. Tonight the Democrats held a panel discussion with Democrat governors from states across the nation. In this panel they included Stacey Abrams:
You can’t warn of “not accepting election results” while simultaneously putting Stacey Abrams on the governor panel. pic.twitter.com/9fB3Fu55KS
— Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) August 21, 2020
