https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/dumpster-fire-democrats-include-pretend-governor-stacey-abrams-dnc-governors-panel/

The Democrat Party has officially lost it.  They promote a senile candidate for President then they claim a candidate who lost an election actually won.

In the world of Democrats up is down and inside is out.  Tonight the Democrats held a panel discussion with Democrat governors from states across the nation.  In this panel they included Stacey Abrams:

TRENDING: Convicted Rapist, Torturer and Killer Who Squeezed Her Victim’s Testicles with Pliers Speaks at DNC as “Impactful Community Leader”

Stacey Abrams lost Georgia’s gubernatorial race in 2018 by 50,000 votes.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...