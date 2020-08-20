https://www.westernjournal.com/dnc-pledge-allegiance-muslim-delegate-refuses-say-god/
Any reference to God was missing as the moderator for the Democratic National Convention’s Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly recited the Pledge of Allegiance on Monday. Moderator AJ Durrani left the phrase “under God” out of the pledge, saying: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic…
