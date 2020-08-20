https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/20/even-tom-nichols-thought-the-julia-and-andrew-show-was-cringeworthy/

The host of the fourth and final night of the virtual Democratic National Convention is actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and she seems intent on zinging President Trump with every sentence. She kicked off Night 4 in a split-screen with former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, and even Never Trumper Tom Nichols thought it was cringeworthy.

Oh man, cancel the Julia and Andrew show

*cringe* — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 21, 2020

Yeah that was really bad — Suzanne Lindbergh (@suzannebuzz) August 21, 2020

Yeah this is not good. Out of sync with tone of whole conference — Susan O’Connor (@susanoconn) August 21, 2020

That was bizarre. — Beth White (@Momxecutive) August 21, 2020

Just cancel Julia tonight. Her stand up routine at every turn is taking away from an otherwise serious night. — Rob Wiscount (@rwisc) August 21, 2020

Yep….I was jumping for the mute button. — Hungry Golden (@ChanakyaDc) August 21, 2020

Julia is 😣 — Macie Anderson (@iamalittlehappy) August 21, 2020

Not sure I’m feeling the “attack-jabs” theme thus far after 3 nights of trying to show unity and bipartisanship — BCBGrouch (@BCBCouch) August 21, 2020

In case that has you wondering what you (might have fortunately) missed, The Daily Caller has the video:

You get why they have laugh tracks on TV.

That was horrible — Chris Eagle 4 Congress (@eagle4congress) August 21, 2020

This is the Elaine dance of comedy stand-up. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 21, 2020

What was the joke? I really don’t get it. — The Cigar Mafia (@thecigarmafia) August 21, 2020

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was just such a terrible choice. These jokes sound like they were written by Krassensteins. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 21, 2020

CRINGE — Cristina Laila (@cristinalaila1) August 21, 2020

Right now, the joke-writers for the Oscars ceremonies are yelling at anyone who will listen, “See? See? Writing jokes for celebrities isn’t so easy as it looks, huh?” — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 21, 2020

“Hi Andrew, IT’S so glad to see you”, it only went south from there. — So Over It (@GSP_Exit_63) August 21, 2020

Needs Larry David to write the script. — Mr Callen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@CallenFamily) August 21, 2020

They have surrendered the culture war. — Ryan Bass 🇺🇸 (@ryanwbass) August 21, 2020

Damn that was bad🙄 — TikkiTavvi (@adouglas54) August 21, 2020

They really live in their little bubbles. — Joey (@Joey08842532) August 21, 2020

Wow, never going to get that 45 seconds back… — Lucy is a Mountain Curr (@Epete358) August 21, 2020

If this was supposed to actually be funny.. swing and a miss. — 𝕂𝕚𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕝𝕪 (@w8n4theharpazo) August 21, 2020

Cringe factor off the charts… — A Guy (@AGuy51623866) August 21, 2020

Damn. She’s better than that. — Dave Dodson (@dpdodson) August 21, 2020

That shit was crazy cringeworthy. — the_rinka_report (@rinka_the) August 21, 2020

They just killed Comedy — JM 🐘 (@Jlm9022) August 21, 2020

OK fine Eva Longoria wasn’t so bad after all — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 21, 2020

But seriously folks … the tone really was all wrong considering the context. Everything has been so serious during this sad telethon that jokes without a live audience just … hang there.

Oh my God, they actually had Julia follow that John legend performance and tribute to John Lewis with jokes. Please bring back whoever directed the first three nights. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 21, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

