The host of the fourth and final night of the virtual Democratic National Convention is actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and she seems intent on zinging President Trump with every sentence. She kicked off Night 4 in a split-screen with former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, and even Never Trumper Tom Nichols thought it was cringeworthy.

In case that has you wondering what you (might have fortunately) missed, The Daily Caller has the video:

You get why they have laugh tracks on TV.

But seriously folks … the tone really was all wrong considering the context. Everything has been so serious during this sad telethon that jokes without a live audience just … hang there.

