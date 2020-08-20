https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ONeill-NavySeal-masks/2020/08/20/id/983175

The Navy SEAL who claims he killed Osama bin Laden was banned by Delta Air Lines after he tweeted a photo of himself going mask-less in defiance of an airline policy.

“I just got banned from @Delta for posting a picture. Wow,” he tweeted.

On Wednesday, Robert O’Neill, a former member of SEAL Team 6 who fired several shots into bin Laden during the 2011 raid that killed the terrorist Al Qaeda leader, tweeted a photo of himself maskless on a plane with what appeared to be a Delta logo on the seats, The Intercept first reported.

“I’m not a pussy,” he tweeted alongside the photo. A screen grab of the tweet was posted Thursday by Business Insider.

The tweet was deleted and a subsequent post said O’Neill’s wife took the picture down. Later, O’Neill said it was an “attempt at a joke,” though in June he tweeted airline passengers on a different flight he was on were “sheep” for abiding by the mask requirement.

He also declared: “I am not the bad guy. I killed the bad guy.”

O’Neill left the Navy in 2012 and works as a public speaker and Fox News contributor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

