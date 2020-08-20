http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-g7sNQDbaJM/

CLAIM: Former Labor Secretary Hilda Solis suggested that because Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) “took on” the big banks as attorney general of California, she will stand up to them as vice president.

VERDICT: While Harris was among 49 state attorney generals who secured a $25 billion settlement from big banks, many executives from those banks now support her as Democrat nominee Joe Biden’s vice presidential choice.

“When millions of families lost their homes, my friend in California, Sen. Kamala Harris, took on the big banks and won,” Solis said in reference to the case which involved Bank of America, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Ally Bank.

A number of executives on Wall Street with links to Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Bank of America now support Harris in her effort with Biden to defeat Trump.

As Breitbart News reported recently, Wells Fargo Vice Chairman for Public Affairs Bill Daley, who served as Obama’s chief of staff from 2011 to 2012, called a Harris a “reasonable, rational person who has worked in the system.”

Citigroup executive Ray McGuire called Harris a “great choice” for vice president. During the Democrat presidential primary, Harris raked in campaign donations from executives and employees with Bank of America.

In These Times reported the donations at the time:

Then there’s Cal­i­for­nia Sen. Kamala Har­ris, who received a total of $44,947 from these 12 firms. Har­ris, who was once brand­ed a ​“bankster’s worst night­mare,” and has tout­ed her pros­e­cu­to­r­i­al record against banks as evi­dence of her pro­gres­sive cred­i­bil­i­ty, received dona­tions from five exec­u­tives of these firms. They include Black­stone man­ag­ing direc­tor Tia Break­ley, Mor­gan Stan­ley’s new head of inter­na­tion­al wealth man­age­ment Col­bert Nar­cisse, Bank of Amer­i­ca senior vice pres­i­dent for diver­si­ty and inclu­sion Alex Rhodes, and Gold­man Sachs vice pres­i­dent of finan­cial crime com­pli­ance Mar­garet Cullum. [Emphasis added] Har­ris’s most enthu­si­as­tic source of sup­port among these firms, how­ev­er, is Wells Far­go, from whose employ­ees she received a total of $16,713 — the most fund­ing from the bank out of any oth­er can­di­date exam­ined. The donors span mul­ti­ple tiers of the bank’s hier­ar­chy, from bankers and con­sul­tants, to a region­al direc­tor and a man­ag­er, to exec­u­tives like Nation­al Head of Cards and Retail Ser­vices Bev­er­ly Ander­son, both of whom gave the max­i­mum indi­vid­ual dona­tion of $2,800 to Harris. [Emphasis added]

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

