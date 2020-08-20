https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/20/fat-phobia-is-rooted-in-anti-blackness-cbs-news-looks-at-the-racial-origins-of-fat-stigma/
About The Author
Related Posts
‘I’m not an idiot. I’m following the logic. I’m voting for Trump’: Adam Baldwin shares video of Liberal host who’s officially red-pilled (watch)
August 17, 2020
Coffins in tow, NYC teachers fearing for their health and safety gather in large group to protest being expected to do their jobs
August 5, 2020
'This is a lie and you know it': Chris Cillizza's fact-check of Trump on absentee vs. mail-in ballots is 'factually wrong'
August 14, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy