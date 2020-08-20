https://www.theepochtimes.com/fbi-asks-for-help-identifying-rioters-who-caused-destruction-in-portland-in-may_3469547.html

The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying 10 individuals who participated or may have been a witness to criminal acts inside a county building in Portland on May 29.

Several people that night, at around 11 p.m., smashed windows near the northwest corner of the Multnomah County Justice Center. Some 30 people then entered through the broken windows.

Three employees fled to safety as the rioters damaged computer equipment, interior windows, and furniture and lit fires.

The photographs show 10 people who broke into the building. The faces of all but one are seen but are obscured by masks. Some of the suspects are dressed in the style favored by Antifa, the far-left, anarcho-communist network that has helped organize rioting in Portland in recent months.

Two suspects in the destruction of offices inside the Multnomah County Justice Center in Portland, Ore., on May 29, 2020. (FBI)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI’s Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), their local FBI office, or submit a tip online at this link.

Before rioters began targeting the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse, a federal building, they returned again and again to the Justice Center, inflicting damage, hurling threats at law enforcement officers, and setting fires.

Portland Police Sgt. Brent Maxey, who has helped respond to many nights of unrest, told reporters in early August that the crowd was taunting an officer they could see through small gaps in plywood that had been placed over glass windows and doors to protect the building. They said they planned to kill him and burn the building down.

“They were tearing pieces of plywood off to expose the windows,” Maxey said, adding later: “It got to the point where they were throwing burning material into the lobby through gaps in the windows and blowing marijuana smoke. It was almost like a scene out of a horror movie. It was really unnerving.”

At least 500 arrests were made between May 29 and Aug. 19, police officials said this week.

A man believed to have participated in or been a witness to criminal activity at a Chase Bank in Portland, Ore., early May 30, 2020. (FBI)

“Police continue to arrest those who are committing violence in order to hold them responsible,” the bureau said.

The latest federal charge came against a 24-year-old accused of striking a federal officer with a baseball bat during riots last month.

Another riot took place on Wednesday night. The mob went to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in south Portland. They smashed windows and shone lights and lasers at officers inside the building.

Two people were arrested but will see their charges automatically dropped because of a new policy from Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.

The FBI’s Portland field office also asked for public help in identifying a man who is believed to have helped break windows at a Chase Bank on Southwest 6th Avenue.

