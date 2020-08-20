https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/featured-dnc-convicted-murderer-rapist/

A video at the Democratic National Convention counted a convicted rapist-murderer as one of “America’s most impactful leaders.”

Donna Hylton delivered the line “promote the general welfare” in a montage of people reciting the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution, reported American Thinker columnist Grant Baker.

Hylton was convicted for the kidnapping, rape, torture and murder of a 62-year-old Long Island real estate broker in 1986, Baker pointed out.

He noted that on Wednesday, reporters “bristled” after President Trump refused to disavow QAnon, the online conspiracy group that accuses the Democratic Party of shielding rapists and pedophiles for political purposes.

“This makes the choice to include Hylton alongside Joe Biden ill-timed and highlights the recent pattern of Democratic groups brushing off rape allegations and even convictions,” Baker wrote.

“Before receiving accolades for her work as an ‘impactful community leader,’ Donna Hylton and her gang of prostitutes had drugged real estate broker Thomas Vigliarolo, brought him to their Harlem apartment, and subjected him to a three week torture session which included starvation, beatings, burnings, and various forms of sexual torture leading to a gruesome murder,” he said.

“Hylton had raped Vigliarolo with a three-foot metal rod, later laughing it off, quipping ‘he was a homo anyway.’ Hylton had demanded ransom from the victim’s friend, planning on spending her cut on professional photos to launch a career in modeling. She was paroled in 2012, having served 26 years in prison.”

See the DNC’s video:

Out of prison, Hylton soon became a Democratic activist and joined the Coalition for Woman Prisoners, which calls for the early release of prisoners.

She took part in the Women’s March in Washington.

Baker noted that her activism has resulted in a book deal, and a movie deal is in the works.

Did anyone notice listed under the DNC’s “America’s most impactful community leaders” was Donna Hylton?🤔 She’s a classy 55-year-old woman convicted for the kidnapping, rape, torture and murder of a 62-year-old Long Island real estate broker in 1986.🤦‍♂‍https://t.co/9jbxC8ZcSE — Thomas (@djt12029471) August 20, 2020

