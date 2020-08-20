http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Qh5sV4NcuG4/

The fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention was held Thursday and featured a pre-taped speech from former Surgeon General of the United States Vivek Murthy, who claimed face masks are a sign of patriotism.

Murphy said:

Our highest duty is to the public. Our true guide is science. And our job is to speak the truth about public health, even when it is controversial or perceived as political. So here’s the truth, our nation absolutely has what it takes to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic that’s claimed tens of thousands of our loved ones. We have the talent, resources, and technology.

Murthy then claimed wearing a face mask is a “patriotic duty” for the American people, as he took jabs at President Trump:

What we’re missing is leadership. We need a leader who will work with states to ensure that everyone who needs a test gets one and gets results quickly. A leader who secures a safe, effective vaccine and distributes it quickly and fairly. A leader who inspires us to practice distancing and face masks, not as a political statement, but a patriotic duty, a commitment we make to one another.

Vivek concluded his speech by saying he knows that “Joe Biden can be that leader.”

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

