RUSH: I do have just a few points I want to continue to make here about these two speeches because I can’t say enough how… I didn’t want to watch. Folks, I’ve had my fill of these people for all these years, and I was really disappointed last night, depressed, whatever the emotion is when you know you have to do something and you don’t want to do it. In fact, I have evolved a phrase or saying that I use to convince people of how fortunate I am and what my success means to me.
One of those phrases is, “I’ve gotten to the point now where I don’t have to do anything I don’t want to do,” and it really isn’t true, ’cause I didn’t want to watch this stuff last night. I didn’t want to watch the preliminaries. I didn’t want to watch anybody on TV tell me what was coming. I didn’t want to watch the preludes. I didn’t want to watch the speeches.
I really didn’t want to watch any of Obama. I had no desire. I was reminded last night why I told the Wall Street Journal when they asked me, “I don’t need 400 words to express my hopes for the first African-American’s administration. I only need four: ‘I hope he fails.’” I was prouder of that last night than I’ve been in a long time. But I did watch it. I watch it because I had to — and I clearly wanted to because it’s crucially important.
I was literally dumbfounded at how pathetic it was, and I’m talking about in a politically professional way. With the opportunity they had, with the sycophantic media that they own, with a media that’s hoping and praying that every sentence is a grand-slam home run — a media just knocking, chomping at the bit willing to amplify everything beyond any hope of reality.
They’ve got everybody on their side that we consider an opponent, and they let everybody down. You could see it. You could see it in the post-speech commentary. Let me give you some examples, just so you don’t have to rely totally on me. Let’s see. See, I’ve already got things out of order here. Yeah, grab sound bite number 11. This is Chris Wallace after the Obama speech. Yeah, this is not Fox News Sunday. What is this? (interruption) He hosts it. Okay. This is Chris Wallace last night after the Obama speech.
WALLACE: I gotta say, guys (chuckles), I thought it was a really curious speech. You say he talked for 15 minutes. Somebody will tell me if I’m right or wrong. I bet you he didn’t talk for Joe Biden for five of those 15 minutes. It wasn’t even all that much about Donald Trump, although he certainly made clear — I think you can only call it — his contempt for Donald Trump. But most of it was about (pause) almost like the community organizer from Chicago. It was a curious speech.
RUSH: Well, now, this is a mouthful: A community organizer from Chicago. That’s how I characterized in the first hour, and that is exactly right. But Wallace didn’t want to say this. “Curious” is as close as he’s gonna get to criticizing. Curious? I would have to be guessing what he meant by that, but I think everybody watching this had… Well, you could tell.
You could tell in the pre-hours before it started, everybody was amped up for Obama. Everybody thought, “We’re gonna get the Obama from 2004 Democrat convention!” They thought they were gonna get the uplifting Obama. They thought they were gonna get Obama saying, “There isn’t any liberal or Republican, any liberal or conservative American. We’re all Americans. There isn’t any left-wing state, aren’t any right-wing states. There are the United States.”
They thought, I guess, they were gonna get something like that. I think they thought they were gonna get unity out the wazoo because in their world Trump is dividing everybody. What they don’t know is that for eight years, Barack Obama is who divided this country — and he did it using race. They never saw it. They saw Obama as somebody entirely different.
He was historical, the first African-American president. It was the official pushback against slavery, all these things. Obama’s the smartest guy in the room, the crease in his slacks — you know, all these superficial things they used — and they had way lofty expectations for what Obama was gonna do. He didn’t meet them. He didn’t come close. They were let down.
I think Donna Brazile was let down. I think… (sigh)
I think they all were.
I think everybody that was expecting great things that, “We’re gonna finally unify the country. We’re gonna show body what unity is! We’re gonna show what a president caring about all Americans looks like. We’re gonna see what a real political professional can do! We’re gonna see all these things we were gonna see, and gonna make Donald Trump look like the reprobate he is,” and Obama made himself look like the petty partisan — mean-spirited at that.
Here’s Chris again, sound bite number 13. He was curious about Kamala Harris’ speech as well.
WALLACE: Tonight reminded me of nothing so much as Kamala Harris’ whole campaign for president. It started out with this huge rally in Oakland, 20,000 people cheering, and she flamed out and was out of the race by the end of 2019 before the first votes in Iowa. Uh, I thought there was a lot of Democratic boilerplate, both in the attack on Donald Trump and the praise of, uh, Joe Biden.
RUSH: I don’t think it was even boilerplate. That’s what it was. It was curious, but he’d already said that about the Obama speech. Her speech was just… That speech was a cover-up. That speech of hers, they wrote that speech for her to cover up who she is. That was a, “Make sure she doesn’t come across as the radical she is.” That speech was (summarized), “I’m a woman and the only people that matter to me are women.
“The only people matter to Democrats are women, particularly white women who live in the suburbs who like Black Lives Matter. That’s who we’re going after; that’s who we love.” Let’s see. Martha MacCallum, audio sound bite number 12. This is… She talking, I guess, to Bret Baier, and this is after Kamala Harris’ speech.
MACCALLUM: Joe Biden and Jill Biden are out there, uh, too. But the waving to, you know, the crowd, the people at home watching, obviously, but just a very, very different scene from anything we’ve ever seen.
BAIER: “Surreal” is really the word.
MACCALLUM: Yes!
BAIER: Joe Biden, socially distanced, kind of bowing to her. Ummm. Whether they’ve been tested or they could hug, maybe just for tonight? I don’t know.
RUSH: See, they’re so strange. Socially distance. Not getting close to each other. He’s kind of bowing down. They couldn’t even hug for one second here on the night, the biggest night of both of their lives? Here’s Martha again, audio sound bite number 10. This is after Obama’s speech…
MACCALLUM: Well… It was not, uh, an uplifting speech. Um, I think that’s one of the things that we’ve been noticing throughout the course of this.
RUSH: Yeah.
MACCALLUM: Very somber —
RUSH: Yeah.
MACCALLUM: — in the tone from the former President Barack Obama.
RUSH: How about that? Not very uplifting. Yeah. There were all perplexed, ’cause they all had these lofty expectations. You know, they all go in with the same (I consider them to be) misconceptions about Obama. I think we still have, on our side — conservative, Republican, however you want to define our side. We still have a lot of people scared to death to tell you what they really think of Obama.
They’re afraid what’s gonna happen to ’em. They’re afraid they’re gonna be called racists. Nobody wants to be called racist! So she just shut up or they lie and say great things. It’s almost commensurate with the Trump voters who do not tell people that they support Trump, ’cause they’re worried what’s gonna happen to them if they do. So they just stay quiet. They stand mute.
As for the Harris speech, you know, I was puzzled. I was trying to digest it and understand it, because they’ve positioned her on the basis of her identity, not her accomplishments, not her achievements. We didn’t get a lofty explanation of her resume. We didn’t hear how tough on crime she is (chuckles), ’cause that’s not what the Democrats want now. The Democrats are soft on crime, by definition.
They have sidled up to Black Lives Matter, a Marxist organization. Kamala Harris was tough on criminals. So instead, they’re going after the identity angle: “First woman of color to be selected to run as vice president on the ticket!” So they have to portray her as — or turn her into — a victim out of all the things that she is. The victim’s not one of them. She is not a victim of anybody or anything — and yet to the Democrats, she’s a woman of color; that automatically equals victim.
She had been discriminated against, she had been biased against, she has been unfairly treated. Lord knows how many men have made unwanted sexual advances toward her — all this stuff that happens to all women, particularly women of color. They’ve had so much time to get this right, and they blew it almost as badly as they could have, which I think…
Just to wrap it up, I think what you watched last night was people who have been so immersed in their own hatred for Donald Trump and the fact that Trump won and the fact that they can’t get rid of him and everything they’ve tried. I think the hatred has become a poison, and now they’re taking the effort to get rid of Trump personally. They take the failure to achieve it personally.
And now they’re getting mad at the people who just will not see it their way.