Fox News anchor Chris Wallace floated the possibility that President Trump may actually have a point when it comes to an increased chance of voter fraud through mail-in ballots.

Wallace, who has been critical of the President on this matter in the past, made the assertion during a segment on Fox News Sunday.

The sheer volume of increased mail-in ballots due to Democrat-led restrictions or hysteria involving in-person voting due to the coronavirus pandemic was cited as a potential source of trouble herunterladen.

“Hear me out for a minute. Isn’t it possible that the president really has a point here?” Wallace wondered.

“As I mentioned earlier, there were 33 million either absentee or mail-in ballots in 2016. If we have double that or triple that, isn’t there a pretty good chance that we will have a mess, at the least,” he asked. “And yes, possibly fraud?”

Be still, our beating hearts bartender download kostenlos. Did Chris Wallace just address a concern that many voters share about election integrity?

Shocking

Wallace is, of course, stating the obvious here. That the United States Postal Service (USPS) might be able to handle things under normal circumstances, but as 2020 has already shown several times over – these aren’t normal circumstances video facebook downloaden.

It’s just a little shocking to hear it come out of his mouth, considering it was just this past May that he argued to the contrary.

“I’ve done some deep dive in it, there really is no record of massive fraud or even serious fraud from mail-in voting,” Wallace reported.

“It’s being carried out in Republican states, it’s being carried out in Democratic states, there’s no indication that mail-in voting, as opposed to in-person voting, tends to favor one party over another,” he added teams files.

That is debatable. What isn’t is the fact that he admitted fraud definitely happens. Why are we concerned about which side is involved? Isn’t this about the integrity of the vote?

If a person robs a bank one week, and another person robs the same bank the following week, does the bank give a rip what party they’re associated with, their gender, their race lego star wars die komplette saga pc kostenlos? No, the point is to prevent people from robbing banks.

Some states use “drop boxes” for the collection of Universal Mail-In Ballots. So who is going to “collect” the Ballots, and what might be done to them prior to tabulation? A Rigged Election? So bad for our Country. Only Absentee Ballots acceptable who will millionaire for pc for free! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2020

Of Course, He Has a Point chris wallace fraud

Analogies aside, the President has had a point all along. It didn’t take Wallace to figure out the obvious.

“Some states use ‘drop boxes’ for the collection of Universal Mail-In Ballots spiele gratis downloaden. So who is going to ‘collect’ the Ballots, and what might be done to them prior to tabulation?” Trump tweeted.

“A rigged election? So bad for our country,” he added. “Only absentee ballots acceptable!”

What could possibly go wrong with dropping ballots off in the mail blaupunkt lucca 3.5 kartenupdate herunterladen?

Let’s allow CBS to explain this one …

Local news’ experiment in mail-in voting ends in disaster: “I just don’t trust the mail”https://t.co/7FQgp8Q8gP pic.twitter.com/IHZ441ClTC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 29, 2020

That’s right – CBS’ own experiment showed two examples of mock balloting, the first of which lost a significant 3 percent of the ballots, and a second in which a staggering 21 percent of the ballots had not arrived within a week.

AG Barr is right. Large scale mail-in voting “absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud.” That is why we are fighting back to https://t.co/ImFKSGulau herunterladen! pic.twitter.com/40b4CRwCEX — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 22, 2020

Even prior to these extreme circumstances, mail-in voting was ripe for fraud.

Fairly recent debacles in North Carolina and Texas – some of which involve both parties – indicate President Trump does have a point pdf downloaden in wordpress. There were also several instances of why vote-by-mail could lead to trouble in upstate New York.

Why do Democrats want Vote-by-Mail? Because it makes fraud a whole lot easier. Troy, NY taught us this lesson in 2012. Democrats there revealed a host of tactics that could easily be used to commit fraud with mail-in ballots. — Rusty Weiss 🇺🇸 (@rustyweiss74) May 21, 2020

In May, Domenick DeMuro, a Philadelphia elections judge and Democratic Party official, pled guilty to stuffing ballot boxes over several elections to help Democratic candidates win office.

He was reportedly paid as much as $5,000 per cycle to commit the election fraud.

With many Americans struggling to make ends meet in this Democrat economic shutdown, and the chaos surrounding the pandemic, does anybody really think fraud won’t expand exponentially this election?

The USPS has already been suffering staff reductions due to positive coronavirus cases, while demand on their system has gone up as Democrat lawmakers suppress the economy by keeping people at home, increasing the need for online orders and delivery.

Desperate people will try to take advantage of the chaos. And nobody will be more desperate than Joe Biden supporters.

