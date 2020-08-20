https://thehill.com/homenews/media/512941-foxs-kennedy-calls-on-trump-to-release-tax-returns-stop-dragging-this-out

Fox News co-host Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery called on President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Memo: Obama enters battle, enraging Trump Harris pledges to fight for country’s ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress MORE to release his tax returns on Thursday, saying she wants to “see what is in any president’s tax returns.”

The Fox News personality weighed in after a New York federal judge dismissed an effort by Trump’s legal team to stymie a New York grand jury subpoena for his tax returns.

“It’s very strange that the president keeps fighting this. I want to see what is in any president’s tax returns. I know that may be an unpopular statement for people who are very supportive of the president, and maybe he has nothing to hide. So just stop dragging this out,” Kennedy said on Fox’s “Outnumbered” on Thursday.

“It is a huge distraction, and every time the president has one of these distractions it takes away from anything that he could consider a victory.”

Kennedy also called Trump “god-awful” at picking team members following the arrest of former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon on Thursday.

Bannon and three others have been charged with defrauding donors who contributed millions to an online fundraising campaign for a private border wall.

The four defendants are scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York.

Trump has sought to distance himself from Bannon since the former adviser’s arrest, with the president telling reporters Thursday that he thought the private fundraising effort “was being done for showboating reasons,” adding that he felt it “was inappropriate to be doing” such fundraising.

“The president is really bad at picking certain people,” Kennedy said, calling the reports “unsurprising.”

“He’s just god-awful at it.”

Several Trump officials have been indicted since he took office, including informal campaign advisor Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneThe swamp wasn’t drained — it expanded Far-right activist Laura Loomer wins Florida GOP primary Roger Stone drops appeal of felony convictions MORE, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortThe swamp wasn’t drained — it expanded The Hill’s Morning Report – Jill Biden urges country to embrace her husband Five takeaways from final Senate Intel Russia report MORE and the president’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenThe swamp wasn’t drained — it expanded Five takeaways from final Senate Intel Russia report Michael Cohen book accuses Trump of corruption, fraud MORE.

