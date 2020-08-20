https://madworldnews.com/trump-socialist-covid-biden/

Bill Gates, George Soros, and Jeffrey Sachs are not your average Trump haters. These men are petrified of another four years of Donald Trump. In fact, they all claimed our president is “dangerous” to their socialist “reset” they have planned for January 2021, and they are using the COVID crisis. Joe Biden just went on the record supporting their terrifying plan. Every American needs to understand what is at stake. Don’t miss this.

George Soros, President Donald Trump, Bill Gates (Photo Credit: YouTube/Screenshots)

The devastating impact President Donald Trump has had on the globalists cannot be understated. Literally, as far as world powers go, it’s Donald Trump as our president against the world’s richest men, the political elites, and the United Nations, who are hellbent on using the “coronavirus crisis” to usher in their worldwide plan for a socialistic green economy.

They call it the “global reset.” They cannot achieve it without the United States on board. Don’t take our word for it.

George Soros, Bill Gates, and Jeffrey Sachs are all on the record.

“I consider the Trump administration a danger to the world, ” Soros said in 2018. “That will disappear in 2020.”

“The U.S. became vastly more complicated for the world since 2017,” Sachs said in 2020. “These are not polite things to say. The U.S. has blocked every multi-lateral initiative in recent years. It’s the only country pulling out of the Paris-Climate agreement. It pulled out of the [Iran deal]. America is a dangerous country right now. It will be absolutely dangerous if Trump gets re-elected.”

Bill Gates is another globalist heavily invested in turning the COVID crisis into this worldwide socialistic-reset. Make no mistake, this plan has been around for a long time. They are using the virus to launch this plan so we never go back to normal.

Back in 2018, Gates was already spinning Trump’s America First policies as “dangerous.” He told USA Today, “The U.S. would lose its global leadership role under Trump.”

What do all these globalists have in common? Well, for one thing, they are all fans of China and hate that Trump has been successful in turning the tables on the CCCP in trade and technology.

Trump gave the Davos Economic Forum, with all these globalist present, the MAGA middle finger:

“These alarmists always demand the same thing: absolute power to dominate, transform, and control every aspect of our lives,” Trump declared. “We will never let radical socialists destroy our economy, wreck our country, or eradicate our liberty. America will always be the proud, strong, and unyielding bastion of freedom.”

Their big “reset plan” has various names. Biden is calling it “Build Back Better.”

“Using the Trojan Horse of a very serious Coronavirus, these globalists plan to create a global reset of everything from the world economy, to population control, commerce, climate change regulation, education, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals in order to ‘reorder’ and ‘reimagine’ every aspect of life as we know it,” Michael Matt reports.

Capitalism as we know it would end in favor of their plan of a “sustainable economy.” Biden’s plan, which mirrors the U.N.’s, calls for a $400 billion federal procurement program. It also includes a further $300 billion investment in U.S.-based research and development programs to ensure “the future is made in all of America.”

Most Americans remember Barack Obama giving the green energy firm Solyndra $500 million dollars. Biden’s plan makes that look like child’s play. This is reinventing our entire economy on green energy.

For example, Biden’s plan, heavily influenced by the recommendations of a unity task force set up earlier this year by the presumptive nominee and his vanquished primary rival, Bernie Sanders, suggests spending $2 trillion over four years to combat climate change.

A major portion of the money will be used to create one million new jobs in the auto industry by boosting the production of energy-efficient vehicles.

Sound familiar? Obama tried that on a limited scale with the hybrid plug-in Chevy Volt. Biden’s plan calls for turning the vast majority of all car production into climate change friendly, using our tax dollars to create one million auto jobs that produce “energy-efficient vehicles.”

That’s not how capitalism works. It works on supply and demand. This would be the total transformation of America into a socialist nightmare. They are the dangerous ones.

“This [plan] is the rest of the story behind the Russia hoax, Ukraine, the phony impeachment and all the other deep state attempts to cripple Trump’s efforts to make America great again,” Michael Matt adds. “Why? Because no country—especially not the U.S.—can opt-out of The Great Reset.”

“If they get their New Normal, nothing will be the same ever again. Nothing, that is, unless Donald Trump wins in November,” he concludes.

Matt is the editor of the Remnant Newspaper. His video called: “THE GREAT RESET: Davos & the Plot to Cancel Trump,” has gone viral in a matter of days with over 2 million views:

[embedded content]

“In June, a month prior to Biden’s proposal being made public, the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OCED) released an in-depth study on how nations could use “Build Back Better” to achieve “a sustainable, resilient recovery after COVID-19,” Breitbart reports.

The stakes of this election couldn’t be higher. These globalists have Biden right where they want him. This also makes you think about the COVID crisis now that it is being used as a way to implement this plan.

These crazed socialists all know without America on board, they cannot achieve their goal. Trump has made enemies of the most powerful men on earth. He knows this. Patriots should vow to say a prayer for him daily, and make sure everyone you know gets this vital information.

