https://www.theblaze.com/news/goodyear-scandal-leaked-audio

Newly released audio purported to be from a recent training meeting at Goodyear Tire and Rubber company appears to corroborate the alleged training slide that went viral earlier this week.

The company came under fire this week for its recent “zero-tolerance” policy that banned overt support for police officers or MAGA hats, but expressed approval for social justice measures such as Black Lives Matter.

What are the new details?

In the newly released audio posted by WIBW-TV in Topeka, Kansas, an unidentified instructor can be heard telling employees that they are permitted to express their views on social justice or inequity matters on attire — but only if it’s the “right” kind of social justice and inequity, such a supporting Black Lives Matter or LGBTQ issues.

“Some people may wish to express their views on social justice or inequity or equity issues such as black lives matter or LGBTQ pride on their face coverings, shirts or wristbands,” the instructor can be heard telling employees. “That will be deemed approved because it applies with a zero-tolerance stance.”

“However,” the trainer can be heard adding, “if any associate wears all, blue, white lives matter shirts or face coverings, that will be not appropriate.”

[embedded content]

Goodyear Audio on Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter



youtu.be



The unidentified instructor goes on to explain that such zero-tolerance rules were put into place to encourage harmony in the workplace.

“The rules around now what you can wear. Let’s try and comply with these so you know everybody feels good in this factory. I want to make sure guys, think about what we do in this factory, in this factory right,” the instructor adds. “We all work together to make tires, that’s what we do. That’s what we get paid to do. So, let’s continue to do that and do the right thing and keep this place what it has always been, a good place to work.”

You can listen to the full audio at WIBW.

Anything else?

President Donald Trump blasted Goodyear on Wednesday and called for a boycott of the company because of the training graphic that appeared to support Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ, but banned MAGA-wear and more.

Also, on Wednesday, the company released a statement insisting that its corporate office, which is based in Akron, Ohio, neither created or distributed the slide.

[embedded content]

Goodyear releases statement over policy after Trump calls for boycott



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

