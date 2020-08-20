https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Senate-GOP-Democrats-fundraising/2020/08/20/id/983138

The National Republican Senatorial Committee brought in more money than the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee did last month, The Hill reports.

According to Federal Election Commission filings, the NRSC raked in $15 million last month while the DSCC hauled in just over $13.1 million.

July marked the NRSC’s best month of the 2020 cycle. It was the DSCC’s best-ever July fundraising effort to date, according to The Hill.

“Record fundraising has allowed us to define Democratic Senate candidates early, and we’ve seen their negatives skyrocket as a result,” NRSC spokesperson Jesse Hunt tweeted.

Overall, the DSCC still has more cash on hand. The fundraising arm has a $40 million war chest, while its Republican counterpart only has $16.4 million.

According to The Hill, the $23.6 million difference in cash reserves marks the largest cash-on-hand gap between the two bodies so far during 2020 cycle.

About 77% of the DSCC’s fundraising in July came from grassroots donations. The group said fundraising increased after Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) was named Joe Biden’s running mate. After the announcement, the group logged four days of its best online fundraising in committee history.

“July was another record-breaking month and our momentum continued into August, with four consecutive record-breaking online fundraising days for the committee last week. Our grassroots donors are powering our work to flip the Senate,” DSCC executive director Scott Fairchild said in a statement to The Hill.

Republicans are trying to maintain control of the Senate.

