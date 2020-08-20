https://www.theblaze.com/news/gravely-injured-seattle-cop-rioters

Seattle Police Officer Adam Fowler, who was injured Sunday night during the region’s latest riots, says that the ongoing demonstrations are becoming increasingly dangerous.

Fowler was one of six police officers who were injured Sunday. At least 18 people were arrested.

What are the details?

Fowler, who recounted his injury with KING-TV, was rushed to the hospital after a mortar went off near his eye.

“These aren’t tiny fireworks, they’re not firecrackers, these are commercial grade mortars,” Fowler told the local station. “One had been thrown behind me and when that detonated it hit me in the back and when I went back toward my patrol bicycle another went off.”

The brave officer said that he thought for certain he would lose his eye because of the explosion assault.

“The only think I could see was a bright flash and then a loud bang and what felt like a hammer hitting me in the face,” he recalled. “When I got hit, I lost my vision momentarily. I lost my vision probably anywhere from 30 seconds to a minute. It was just blurry in my left eye and my first initial thought was ‘I’m going to lose my left eye.’ That was pretty scary.”

Fowler said that while there is a large contingent of peaceful protesters, there are even more violent demonstrators bent on wreaking havoc in the streets and instilling violence on the opposition.

“[W]e have this separate group that now is [there] every night,” he said. “It can range between 50 people all the way up to 200 people. … Those people are very violent, very destructive. They are ruining things. They want to harm us, harm businesses, harm things in Seattle and then quickly try to turn the story on us like we have created something bad when they are going out and seeking us out every night to try to cause these issues.”

Time to hold those accountable

Fowler said that the only way to stop the violence is to “hold these people accountable” for their actions.

“We need to have follow-through,” he insisted. “We need to hold these people accountable for going out and doing the things that they’re doing, because it’s not going to get better if they’re not held accountable for it.”

The Seattle officer added that local police are feeling the strain of having to deal with such abuses night after night.

“Morale is not super great right now,” he admitted. “It’s pretty low and a lot of people feel the same way that I feel and are very frustrated. People want to be appreciated.”



