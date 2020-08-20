https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hannity-bannon-criminalize-politics/2020/08/20/id/983193

Conservative TV and radio talk-show host Sean Hannity told Newsmax TV on Thursday that political differences have become criminalized in this country, making him wonder about the wire and mail fraud charges announced against Steve Bannon, a former adviser to President Donald Trump.

“Have we criminalized political differences in this country? We absolutely have,” Hannity said on “Stinchfield”. “There’s been referrals for so deep state operatives, for example (former FBI Director James) Comey, (former FBI Deputy Director Andrew) McCabe and others about lying. The very same crime they sent 29 guys in tactical gear and frog men and CNN cameras for a pre-dawn raid in the Roger Stone case.”

Bannon, 66, and three others were arrested early Thursday on charges that they had defrauded hundreds of thousands of dollars in connection with the “We Build The Wall” online fundraising campaign. He served as chief strategist to the Trump White House for the first seven months of the administration.

Trump said he was sad to hear the news.

Hannity said he’s known Bannon “a long time,” calling him “an extraordinarily bright, smart person,” but had not been in touch recently.

“Do I think we’ve criminalized political differences, now? Do we have a double standard in the justice system? We do,” Hannity said. “I’m just hoping and praying none of this is true, and that I want to hear from Steve.

“I’m a trust but verify guy. I’m a due process guy. I’m a presumption of innocence person.”

