That phrase is President Trump’s, and it sums up today’s Democratic Party very well. This highly effective ad focuses on the Democrats’ tyrannical efforts to control every aspect of our lives:

This is a very powerful ad. Watch it and then retweet it: pic.twitter.com/pwhgPQuOGw — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) August 18, 2020

I am becoming increasingly optimistic about this year’s election. It seems obvious that the Democrats have gone far overboard, and are alienating huge segments of the electorate. There is indeed a pro-arson, pro-looting faction, but it can hardly comprise a majority. The Democrats seem to think that Trump hatred can drag even a pitiful candidate like Joe Biden across the finish line, but Americans have never been haters. Not a majority of them, anyway.

And there is little evidence that Trump hatred rules the electorate. On the contrary, the current Rasmussen survey of likely voters finds Trump with a 51% approval rating. The Democrats seem to me to be pursuing a losing strategy.

