Driven by their growing obsession with identity politics, the Left never fails to take race and gender into account when deciding someone’s political and ideological value. Assuming the flawed notion of intersectionality — the Left’s theory on overlapping categories of victimhood — a person’s sex and skin color are routinely lauded as a proxy for one’s virtue, or applied as a shield against attack.

This defensive strategy is becoming increasingly common. In 2016, Hillary Clinton’s defeat was not met with objective analysis or self-reflection, but the assumption that she lost because she was a woman. The media decried the “wave of misogyny” which was supposedly triggered by her candidacy. Satisfied with this conclusion, they frequently ignored or downplayed the many glaring reasons for her failure. After all, why question yourself when you can just claim that anyone who disagrees with you is sexist?