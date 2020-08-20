https://www.dailywire.com/news/heres-why-marjorie-taylor-greene-a-gop-house-candidate-from-georgia-is-so-controversial

Republican candidate for the U.S. House Marjorie Taylor Greene won her Georgia primary last week, prompting renewed scrutiny of her past support for conspiracy theories.

Greene, who has three children and co-owns a construction company with her husband, won her Aug. 11 primary handily, beating out a field of five other candidates with 57% of the vote. Neurosurgeon John Cowan placed second in the primary with 43%.

Greene ran a pro-Trump campaign, but her dalliances with conspiracies and her controversial remarks about immigrants, Muslims in Congress, black and Hispanic people, and other topics led many Republican lawmakers to condemn Greene and endorse Cowan.

Greene did earn a congratulatory tweet from President Trump after her win, however.

“Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent. Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up – a real WINNER!” Trump said.

Still, Greene’s controversial stances have pushed many Republicans away, even as she has attempted to backtrack on some, though not all, of her outlandish views.

Q-Anon

Q-Anon is a baseless conspiracy theory that was launched on the message boards of 4chan, a fringe social media platform. It has since spread to Facebook and Twitter, though it is unclear how large the following actually is. The general conspiracy is that an anonymous administration official, Q, is fighting to protect Trump from a secret cabal of pedophiles and others trying to take out the president. Messages from “Q” sometimes appear online, typically in vague language or obscure signs.

In 2017, Greene recorded a video espousing the Q conspiracy and calling “Q” a “patriot” and “someone who very much loves this country.” In the video, Greene claims that Q says that then-special counsel Robert Mueller was not investigating Trump, but instead investigating a secret plot to remove the president. None of Q’s alleged claims turned out true, which eventually drove Greene away from the conspiracy.

Greene walked back her past support for Q-Anon after her primary win, saying she has not believed in the conspiracy for a while.

“No, it doesn’t represent me,” Greene told Fox News, referring to the “Q-Anon candidate” label that many media outlets used to describe her after her win. She said that “left-leaning media” were using the label to attack her because she is “unapologetically conservative.”

“I was just one of those people, just like millions of other Americans, that just started looking at other information,” Greene said. “And so, yeah, there was a time there for a while that I had read about Q, posted about it, talked about it, which is some of these videos you’ve seen come out. But once I started finding misinformation, I decided that I would choose another path.”

“This wasn’t part of my campaign,” Greene continued, referring to Q-Anon. “It hasn’t been anything I’ve talked about for quite a long time now. What I’m interested in is saving Americans from socialism. That means putting American policies first, and that means stopping the radical Left, and their Democrat socialist policies that they want to pass that would wreck our economy, kill our jobs, and take away our freedoms. Those are the things I’m working on.”

9/11 Attack On The Pentagon

In a 2018 video found and published by Media Matters, Greene suggests that a plane did not hit the Pentagon on 9/11.

“We had witnessed 9/11, the terrorist attack in New York and the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania and the so-called plane that crashed into the Pentagon. It’s odd there’s never any evidence shown for a plane in the Pentagon. But anyways, I won’t – I’m not going to dive into the 9/11 conspiracy. But 9/11 had happened,” Greene said. Contrary to Greene’s claim, video evidence of a plane hitting the Pentagon on 9/11 does exist.

She later admitted in tweets posted on Aug. 13 that her suggestion about the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon was “not correct.”

“I’ve seen plenty of evidence that Islamic radicals hijacked four planes, attacked our country, and killed thousands of Americans on 9/11/01,” Greene said. “Some people claimed a missile hit the Pentagon. I now know that is not correct. The problem is our government lies to us so much to protect the Deep State, it’s hard sometimes to know what is real and what is not.”

Las Vegas Shooting

On Oct. 1, 2017, a shooter targeted a country music festival in Las Vegas, firing from a nearby hotel, killing 58 and wounding hundreds of others in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. In another video, Greene seems to suggest that the Las Vegas massacre was at least partly orchestrated by forces other than the suspected shooter in order to get gun owners to give up their firearms.

“I’ve got a question for you. How do you get avid gun-owners and people that support the Second Amendment to give up their guns and go along with any anti-gun legislation?” Greene says in the video. “Maybe you accomplish that by performing a mass shooting into a crowd that is very likely to be conservative, very likely to vote Republican, very likely to be Trump supporters, very likely to be pro-Second Amendment, and very likely to own guns.”

“I don’t believe [the shooter] was a lone wolf. I don’t believe that he pulled this off all by himself, and I know most of you don’t either. So I am really wondering if there is a bigger motive there, and does it have to do with the Second Amendment?” Greene wonders.

Greene has said that many of the controversial or conspiracy-driven statements she has made in the past stemmed from her just wanting to spark a conversation.

“A lot of the things I talked about were things that people were questioning. So oftentimes, in these videos, I was talking about these topics and in ways of just discussing them,” Greene told Fox News. “I’m one of those people – I have no problem talking about an issue, asking questions, and bringing things up.”

Other Controversial Statements

Politico and NBC News have uncovered a number of controversial comments Greene has made in recent years in old blog posts and videos. NBC News uncovered that Greene used to write for the now-defunct website American Truth Seekers. According to her archived author bio, Greene wrote 59 articles on the site, some of which cover conspiracies for which she has voiced support in the past.

In one article, Greene drew attention to “disturbing behavior that seems to keep raring it’s ugly heads. Child Sex, Satanism, and the Occult all associated with the Democratic Party.” In others, she touted the Q-Anon conspiracy.

Politico published past videos of Greene in which she made comments regarding immigrants, blacks, Hispanics, and Muslims that drew a condemnation from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) office. Greene has said that since she won her primary, she has had “great conversations with Kevin McCarthy and many other leaders in Congress.”

“There is an Islamic invasion into our government offices right now,” Greene said in one video. “After midterm elections, we saw so many Muslims elected. I don’t know the exact number, but there were quite a few. What – we had that woman out of Minnesota, now she is going into Congress, and she has got to wear a head covering. You know, they want to put their hand on the Quran and be sworn in? No, you have to be sworn in on the Bible.”

“Anyone that is a Muslim that believes in Sharia law does not belong in our government,” she said. “Sharia law is the most brutal, it is a horrible, horrible law. They brutalize women they throw gay people off of buildings.”

In another video, Green said that inequality in black and Hispanic communities are due to gangs.

“The generations of black and Hispanic men, do you want to know what holds them down? Gangs. Being in gangs and dealing drugs is what holds them down. The lack of education is what holds them down,” she said. “Gangs control them. They tell the young men in their communities, ‘Don’t go to school. No, don’t you move out of this project. Don’t you move out of this community. You join this gang and that’s where you belong.’”

In other comments, Greene compared Black Lives Matter activists to KKK members, and said that if she were a black person looking at a Confederate statue, “I would be so proud because I would say, look at how far I have come in this country. Look how far my people have, what they have overcome.”

Greene told Fox News that the sound bites Politico chose to clip and publish lack context and were “chosen to try to create a narrative about me that’s not true.”

