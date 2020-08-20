https://spectator.org/sanders-speech-dnc/

It was painful, but we made it to the final day of the Democratic National Committee convention, which resembles a dull infomercial more than an actual convention. Those brave enough to tune in have been treated to cringeworthy cheering, bizarre renditions of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth,” awkward stares from people in Zoom conference boxes, and anecdotes about how Joe Biden is a very “decent” man. We have had the luxury of watching New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sermonize on “how to lead” during a time of crisis — this from a man who runs the state with the most coronavirus deaths. We have been lectured by failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on “election integrity.” We have been taught a lesson on nuclear proliferation from a former secretary of state who sent over a billion dollars in cash to the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, and we have been granted a tutorial on presidential decorum by a former president who used the Oval Office to engage in sexual encounters with a White House intern. It’s no wonder that this snoozefest of a convention has seen its ratings plummet by 28 percent since the last time the Democratic convention was held in 2016.

Perhaps the most telling moment of the convention came on day one, when Bernie Sanders gave one of the few speeches that was actually broadcast live. While his rhetoric was short on substance, full of falsehoods, and bore little resemblance to reality, Sanders did reveal something that is not only factually correct, but should not be taken lightly when millions of Americans cast their votes in November: If Joe Biden were elected president, the Biden–Harris ticket will not resemble anything close to an Obama–Biden sequel. Make no mistake, Biden will be controlled by the far-left wing of the Democratic Party. Don’t take my word for it, take Sanders’ word: “Our campaign ended several months ago, but our movement continues and is getting stronger every day. Many of the ideas we fought for, that just a few years ago were considered ‘radical,’ are now mainstream,” Sanders said.

In his remarks, Sanders saw no irony in calling President Donald Trump a fascist. This from a man who has praised Fidel Castro, honeymooned in the Soviet Union, and supported Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro: “Under this administration, authoritarianism has taken root in our country. I and my family, and many of yours, know the insidious way authoritarianism destroys democracy, decency, and humanity.” Sanders, along with avowed socialist Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, was tapped by Biden to develop these “radical ideas” for the Biden–Sanders “Unity Task Force” manifesto. Their plan amounts to a wishlist of freebies, including free health care, free college, cuts in funding for law enforcement, fewer police officers patrolling our streets, massive tax increases, and the largest government takeover of virtually every industry.

Their agenda calls for the following: making public colleges and universities tuition-free; using Federal funding to create a civilian corps of unarmed first responders; guaranteeing free or low-cost health-care coverage for every American; preventing law enforcement from becoming “unnecessarily entangled in the everyday lives of Americans, and re-imagining policing”; automatically sealing and expunging juvenile records; viewing housing as a right and not a privilege; “reforming the tax code to be more progressive and equitable”; incentivizing “tens of billions of dollars in private-sector investment to retrofit four million buildings, including helping local governments save money and cut pollution by weatherizing and upgrading energy systems in hospitals, schools, public housing, and municipal buildings.”

In his remarks, Sanders also assailed Trump for supposedly threatening our democracy, falsely accused him of suppressing votes, excoriated him for criticizing the disastrous U.S. Postal Service, and referred to violent criminals as peaceful protesters. “At its most basic, this election is about preserving our democracy. During this president’s term, the unthinkable has become normal. He has tried to prevent people from voting, undermined the U.S. Postal Service, deployed the military and federal agents against peaceful protesters, threatened to delay the election and suggested that he will not leave office if he loses,” Sanders continued.

Evidently, criticizing the Postal Service, which has managed to lose $78 billion since 2007, or raising the very real concern about voter fraud by way of universal mail-in ballots, which has already occurred with disastrous results in Patterson, New Jersey, where ballots were misdelivered, dropped in piles in apartment lobbies, and even burned in a mail truck fire, is akin to suppressing minorities from voting. And Sanders seems to think that firebombing explosives into federal courthouses, ripping down plywood, smashing windows, throwing rocks, and blinding federal law enforcement officers with lasers is peaceful.

Sanders also joined in the familiar Democratic chorus of accusing Trump of mishandling the coronavirus, and for the grave sin of not agreeing with every piece of medical advice that Dr. Fauci has provided. Disagreeing with Fauci is considered practically treasonous by the Left, except when he agrees with the president on the topic of voting in person.

Sanders continued, “Trump has attacked doctors and scientists trying to protect us from the pandemic, while refusing to take strong action to produce the masks, gowns and gloves our health-care workers desperately need.” It is curious that Sanders, who treats the government as the cure to everything, does not seem to realize that by attacking the Trump administration’s response to the virus, he is also defaming the work of the federal government, including HHS and FEMA.

The fact is that during the height of the pandemic Trump provided every single state with the supplies they needed. As of May 14, FEMA, HHS and the private sector coordinated the delivery of more than 97 million respirators, 133.7 million surgical masks, 10.5 million face shields, 22.4 million surgical gowns, 989 million gloves, 10,600 ventilators, and 8,450 federal medical station beds. Of course Sanders knows that if he praises the work of the federal government’s coronavirus response, then that would lend credence to the idea that Trump has done an admirable job of handling the pandemic, at least when it comes to distributing critical PPE.

Sanders also went on to criticize Trump for hiring wealthy people with a proven record of success in business. Perhaps he would prefer Trump recruit some of the looters and rioters from the infamous “CHAZ” to work in his administration. He also falsely accused the Trump tax reform bill of only benefiting the wealthy, even though a typical family of four earning $75,000 a year with two children saw a tax cut of more than 2,000 dollars in 2018. “In 2016, Trump promised he would stand with working families. He said that he would ‘drain the swamp,’ take on Wall Street, and powerful special interests…. Instead, he filled his administration with billionaires and gave trillions to the top 1 percent and large corporations,” Sanders claimed.

Finally, Sanders blamed Trump for not passing a new coronavirus relief package: “Instead of maintaining the $600-a-week unemployment supplement that workers were receiving, and the $1,200 emergency checks that many of you received, instead of helping small businesses — Trump concocted fraudulent executive orders that do virtually nothing to address the crisis while threatening the very future of Social Security and Medicare.” Sanders must have been conflating Trump’s actions with those of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who have been stonewalling the process by refusing to remove items from the $3.4 trillion HEROES Act that have nothing to do with coronavirus relief. Pelosi and Schumer have rejected no less than four proposals from the White House before Trump issued an Executive Order on August 8, 2020, that continues federal unemployment benefits ($300 per week), delays the payroll tax, halts residential evictions, and defers student loan payments until the end of the year.

“Nero fiddled while Rome burned; Trump golfs,” Sanders says. Sanders is right about one thing. This convention has absolutely nothing to do with Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. Four years ago the Democrat Party fiddled to keep Sanders away. Now Sanders and company are fiddling together with Biden and the DNC to implement their radical agenda.

