https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/20/hillary-clinton-still-thinks-she-won-in-2016-warns-this-cant-be-another-woulda-coulda-shoulda-election/
About The Author
Related Posts
Report: President Trump escorted from briefing room after apparent shooting outside White House
August 10, 2020
NOT the Babylon Bee?! AOC has a MASTER plan to save the post office annnd like OMG we can’t EVEN (watch)
August 17, 2020
'That will satisfy the gullible': Kamala Harris was asked about hammering Biden's record on race during Dem debate, and 'what kind of answer is this?'
August 15, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy