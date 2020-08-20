https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/513033-host-julia-louis-dreyfus-opens-final-night-of-convention-with-shots-at

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus opened the final night of the Democratic National Convention Thursday night by mocking President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Memo: Obama enters battle, enraging Trump Harris pledges to fight for country’s ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress MORE, Vice President Pence and Fox News.

It was a different tone than other nights of the convention and seemed to get a mixed response from those watching at home.

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang criticizes ‘patronizing element’ of Democratic messaging ahead of convention speech Study begins in Germany of universal basic income Biden rides high, but faces angst-filled party MORE, himself a onetime 2020 Democratic candidate, introduced the former “Seinfeld” star, who is hosting the final night of convention programming.

Yang and Luis-Dreyfus then launched into a bit in which they purposely mispronounced Pence’s name — an apparent shot at Republicans who have at times mispronounced the first name of Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisThe Memo: Obama enters battle, enraging Trump Harris pledges to fight for country’s ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress MORE (D-Calif.), the Democratic vice presidential nominee.

“I cannot wait to see her debate our current Vice President, Meeka Pints,” Louis Dreyfus said. “Or is it Paints?”

“It’s pronounced Pahnce, I believe,” Yang said.

“It’s some kind of weird foreign name,” Louis-Dreyfus said.

“Yeah, not very American sounding,” Yang responded.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: "I cannot wait to see her debate our current VP, Mika Pince. Or is it Pance?" Yang: "It's pronounced Ponce I believe." JLD: "Oh some kind of weird foreign name?" Yang: "Yeah not very American-sounding." JLD: "Yeah that's what people are saying. Strongly."

From there, Louis-Dreyfus recounted meeting presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris pledges to fight for country’s ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress Democratic stars unleash fury of assaults on Trump MORE for her hit show “Veep” on HBO, in which she played the vice president.

She then encouraged voters to text “30330” for updates on the Biden campaign.

“An easy way to remember 30330 is that’s the way Donald Trump will finally release his tax returns,” she said. “If we all vote, there’s nothing Facebook, Fox News and Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinBelarus between freedom and conflict An open letter to Trump administration political appointees The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Delegates stage state-centric videos for the roll call MORE can do to stop us.”

Later, after Democrats showed a video of Biden talking about his faith, Louis-Dreyfus mocked Trump for clearing protesters from around the White House so he could walk to a church in Washington, D.C., for an apparent photo-op in June.

“Joe Biden goes to church so often he doesn’t even need tear gas or federal troops to help him get there,” she said.

