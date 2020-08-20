https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/insurance-dollar-fiasco/

(Note: Thank you for your support of Gateway Pundit. Below is a sponsored post from Birch Gold. Thank you – we appreciate you!)

From Peter Reagan of Birch Gold:

It all began just a few years ago, when the IMF crowned the Chinese yuan a reserve currency, by adding it to its basket of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs).

Years from now, we may recognize the event as “the day the dollar died” – when SDRs replaced the USD as the world’s sole reserve currency.

How This “Monetary Earthquake” Will Devastate the USD

Jim Rickards believes this is a “monetary earthquake”, in part because nations no longer have to deal in dollars. Instead, they can sell their trillions of reserves and FLOOD the market with unwanted greenbacks.

Rickards adds that the IMF may expand the role of SDRs, thus making “China an integral part of the new world money order.”

In other words, the SDR is about to get stronger… and the USD is about to get MUCH weaker.

Here’s How to Get Out of the Dollar

To prepare for a plummeting dollar, Dr. Ron Paul offers one simple piece of advice: Gold. In short, he calls it his “insurance against the dollar fiasco.”

Today, one of the best ways to move into gold and silver is to convert your IRA or 401(k) into a “Self Directed” Gold IRA.

While you still can: Get a no-cost info kit on gold, and the IRS Tax Law to move your IRA or 401(k) to precious metals – with NO tax consequences.

Get your info kit on gold here. There is ZERO cost and ZERO obligation to you – we’ll even pay for shipping.

This free 20-page “insider’s” kit on Gold reveals precisely how this IRS Tax Law works, and how you can start moving your IRA or 401(k) as soon as today… without paying any taxes on the transfer. It’s all explained in this free info kit on gold.

I must remind you, there may not be much time left to make this critical switch. As the government prints trillions and trillions of new dollars to prop up the economy, the USD’s decline will only accelerate.

==> Click HERE to Get Your Free Info Kit on Gold

(ZERO cost and ZERO obligation to you)

Sincerely,

Peter Reagan

Birch Gold Group

Last Thing: This June, Stephen Roach, one of the world’s leading authorities on Asia, warned a 35% crash of the dollar within the next year or two is “virtually inevitable”. Request your info kit on gold now – while you still can.

As the Precious Metal IRA Specialists, Birch Gold Group helps families protect their retirement savings with IRAs backed by physical gold and silver. One of the most respected precious metals dealers in the nation, it maintains an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau and a 5-Star Rating with Trustlink.org. To learn more about protecting your IRA or 401(k) with gold, click here to request a NO-COST Info Kit.

