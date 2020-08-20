https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hunterbiden-joebiden-DNC/2020/08/20/id/983163

Hunter Biden is on the list to speak at the Democratic National Convention Thursday night ahead of his father’s acceptance speech as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, Axios reported.

The appearance will likely stir controversy anew from President Donald Trump and his allies, who have blasted the younger Biden’s paid board position at Ukrainian gas company Burisma while Joe Biden was the Obama administration’s point man on Ukraine .

The president may also feel particularly angry about the appearance since it was his efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate the Bidens that culminated in his impeachment and subsequent acquittal in the Senate.

Hunter will speak with his sister, Ashley Biden, to tell Democratic National Convention virtual audience about their dad, Axios reported, adding the Trump campaign planned to hit Biden hard with attacks over the controversy involving his son if he gained front-runner status.

The younger Biden’s speaker spot comes as the Trump campaign on Thursday rolled out a nearly two-minute digital ad underscoring Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China and allegations he profited off his father’s position as VP.

The video overlays remarks from news anchors discussing questions over Hunter Biden’s business dealings along with denials from both Bidens that they ever discussed the work in China.

It also includes video of Hunter Biden being questioned in an interview over a trip he took to China for negotiations to establish a joint investment fund with a Chinese bank.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

