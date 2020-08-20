https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f3fb7404dec887547a35899
President Donald Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he would send “sheriffs and law enforcement” to polling places on Election Day, which prompted many journalists and others to point out that suc…
Shaun Johnston, 37, tried to smother Pamela Gannon, 64, to death with a pillow during an unprovoked attack at her Western Sydney home in November last year….
EXCLUSIVE Ahmed Al-Somali, 17, was with his best friend tragic Sudanese migrant Abdulfatah Hamdalla as the pair rowed towards Britain using oars as paddles….
Natasha Chilambo, 25, was one of eight black students to complain when a fellow medical student blacked up to impersonate their lecturer in an end-of-term play at Cardiff University….
Johanna Tooth, 37, from Cornwall, (pictured) had been awarded the sum in an out of court settlement following a four-year ordeal….