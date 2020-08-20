https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/20/if-only-obama-had-been-president-for-8-years-oh-wait-laura-ingraham-takes-obama-down-a-notch-in-perfect-tweet-after-his-dnc-speech/

Eight years as president … and Barack Obama is still disappointed in America and Americans.

And the way Democrats praise both Obama’s for shaming the country and her people, it’s bizarre. ‘Thank you, President and Michelle Obama for reminding us how awful we are! WHEEEEEE!’

*eye roll*

It’s too bad Barack Obama wasn’t President for 8 years because he might have been able to fix all these terrible systemic problems America apparently has. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 20, 2020

Shame on Trump for not fixing the mess Obama and his predecessors made with decades of service in government. That’s what kills this editor. Sure, Trump makes mistakes and says stupid crap but the man has spent four years in politics and the idiots shaming him for not ‘fixing’ these systems have been breaking said systems for years and years and years.

And their vapid little base just can’t get enough.

I don’t like Joe Biden and do not like his history with certain people or who he’s aligned with, he’s trash to me. (June 2019)

– Kamala Harris — SeaGypsy (@seagypsy1957) August 20, 2020

Good pick, Joe.

Obama created those problems and the race baiting nonsense that is now the party mantra. — Hollywood Resistance 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BettinaViviano) August 20, 2020

Obama may well have been the most divisive president this country has seen.

Too bad Joe Biden hasn’t been a politician at the highest levels of government for more than 50 years, maybe some of his “great ideas” could have been implemented by now. — Jim Boswell (@JEB_Dude) August 20, 2020

Right? If only Joe had been in an elected capacity and worked to change some of these things.

Oh.

Wait.

He was too busy fawning over Jay Z and Beyoncé🤦‍♀️ — TexasRed🍷 (@alycialeah) August 20, 2020

And taking selfies in the Oval Office.

C’mon now, those selfies aren’t going to take themselves. Sheesh, what do you people expect?!

***

