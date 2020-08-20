https://www.theblaze.com/news/brawl-american-airlines-mask-policy

Video footage of a serious fight breaking out between two passengers on a waiting American Airlines flight has gone viral on the internet.

The fight reportedly took place because one passenger allegedly refused to comply with the airline’s mask policy.

What are the details?

The incident took place on a flight from Las Vegas to Charlotte, North Carolina, after one woman allegedly would not wear a mask and refused to deplane in response.

Twitter user Caryn Ross shared video of the brawl, writing, “Nothing like a morning Fight Club as tempers flared on American Airlines LAS-CLT flight today….So much for social distancing.”

The video shows a group of women standing in the plane’s aisle, which is waiting for takeoff.

One woman can be heard shouting at another woman, who, in turn, hauls off and punches the first woman.

Just one of the women can be seen wearing a mask during the altercation.

The women begin viciously swinging at each other and eventually fall onto nearby seats, where they continue pummeling one another.

Authorities arrived on the tarmac and escorted at least one of the women from the flight, reports say.

In a statement provided to Fox News, the airline said, “On Monday, a customer on American Airlines Flight 1665 with service from Las Vegas to Charlotte failed to comply with our mandatory face-covering policy after boarding the aircraft prior to departure. In accordance with our policy, the customer was subsequently asked to leave the aircraft and became disruptive, resulting in an altercation with other passengers.”

American Airlines has had no problem removing other passengers from flights who have refused to comply with the mandatory face covering rule.

(Content warning: Rough language):

Anything else?



Early reports on the fight said the women’s anger might also have been related to seat assignments on the flight.

Ross’ husband, Jack — who filmed the viral footage — reportedly said that an argument initially broke out over the seat assignments as the plane sat on the tarmac awaiting takeoff.

