https://www.dailywire.com/news/iowa-state-professors-syllabus-corrected-after-it-threatened-to-boot-students-who-criticize-abortion-gay-marriage-blm

An English professor at Iowa State University changed her syllabus after it became public that she threatened to dismiss students who voiced opposition to gay marriage, abortion, or Black Lives Matter.

After explaining how the class will explain “monster theory,” Professor Chloe Clark issued a “GIANT WARNING” to the students in her English 250 class, according to the syllabus obtained by Young America’s Foundation (YAF):

This class will include many discussions about these subjects (and the texts we use) and, thus, participation will be a large factor in the class. GIANT WARNING: any instances of othering that you participate in intentionally (racism, sexism, ableism, homophobia, sorophobia, transphobia, classism, mocking of mental health issues, body shaming, etc) in class are grounds for dismissal from the classroom. The same goes for any papers/projects: you cannot choose any topic that takes at its base that one side doesn’t deserve the same basic human rights as you do (ie: no arguments against gay marriage, abortion, Black Lives Matter, etc). I take this seriously.

YAF wrote in a blog post, “This bigoted behavior from a public university professor is truly unbecoming. This blatant discrimination against conservative students, in particular those who are pro-life or oppose the Marxist BLM organization cannot stand at an institution of higher learning.”

“This is just the latest instance of leftists corrupting the practice of higher education YAF has exposed. Warning students that any opinion the professor may disagree with could be grounds for dismissal from the classroom is a gross abuse of power,” YAF added.

After the syllabus went viral, Iowa State University voiced its disapproval of Clark’s behavior:

The syllabus statement as written was inconsistent with the university’s standards and its commitment to the First Amendment rights of students. After reviewing this issue with the faculty member, the syllabus has been corrected to ensure it is consistent with university policy. Moreover, the faculty member is being provided additional information regarding the First Amendment policies of the university. Iowa State is firmly committed to protecting the First Amendment rights of its students, faculty, and staff. With respect to student expression in the classroom, including the completion of assignments, the university does not take disciplinary action against students based on the content or viewpoints expressed in their speech.

Spencer Brown, a spokesman for YAF said, “It is hopeful news to see a university take the side of the First Amendment and the free expression rights of its students—still, it is shameful that a faculty member ran so far afoul of basic educational practice and the Constitution that such a retraining of this kind is necessary.”

“Based on what we at YAF see and hear from our student activists, many administrators and professors could use a refresher on the First Amendment as the fall semester begins.”

Iowa State University College Republicans president Ryan Hurley told The Washington Free Beacon, “[Clark] is not out of the ordinary. Many professors do these sorts of things and have these heavy left biases. I am also certain that if [articles about the syllabus] hadn’t come out and gotten attention, [Clark] would not have faced any university pushback.”

Related: UConn Reportedly Paying ‘White Fragility’ Author Robin DiAngelo $20,000 To Train Administrators In ‘Anti-Racism’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

