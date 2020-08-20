https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/iran-missiles-snub/2020/08/20/id/983198

Iran showed off new surface-to-air and cruise missiles on state TV Thursday in an apparent snub to U.S. demands that the United Nations reimpose sanctions against the regime.

The cruise missile was “the newest Iranian cruise missile that will further strengthen Iran’s deterrence power,” according to the broadcast, Reuters reported.

“The surface-to-surface missile, called martyr Qasem Soleimani, has a range of 1,400 kilomters (870 miles) and the cruise missile, called martyr Abu Mahdi, has a range of over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles),” Defense Minister Amir Hatami said in a televised speech.

The missiles apparently were named after Soleimani, head of Iran’s Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Both were killed in January by a U.S. attack on their convoy at the Baghdad airport.

The announcement comes a day after the U.S. called for sanctions to be re-imposed for significant violations of the 2015 nuclear deal it agreed to.

“Missiles and particularly cruise missiles are very important for us … the fact that we have increased the range from 300 to 1,000 in less than two years is a great achievement,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.

“Our military might and missile programs are defensive.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

