https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/20/it-wasnt-just-blm-here-are-all-the-secret-messages-from-elizabeth-warrens-dnc2020-speech/

ICYMI, there was a not-so-secret message in the background as Elizabeth Warren gave her speech at the DNC:

“BLM” spelled out in kid blocks in Sen. Warren’s background here. We see you Liz. pic.twitter.com/gDlmH3NTVV — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) August 20, 2020

And, yes, they did that:

BLM blocks for Black Lives Matter. pic.twitter.com/7ZfYoCraEB — Warren Democrats (@TeamWarren) August 20, 2020

But wait, there’s more!

Did you catch the surprises sprinkled throughout @ewarren’s #DemConvention set? 👀 — Warren Democrats (@TeamWarren) August 20, 2020

There was also a pitch to sign up for the Biden campaign:

Text DBFH to 30330 🌎 pic.twitter.com/Oz6YgW9chT — Warren Democrats (@TeamWarren) August 20, 2020

As well as a shout out to the USPS:

Here’s a shoutout to Massachusettes-based Converse:

Dr. Suess, too:

Vote on November 3:

Vote on November 3! 🗽 pic.twitter.com/2NBC4YfjqG — Warren Democrats (@TeamWarren) August 20, 2020

And one of her favorite books:

Make Way For Ducklings, an @ewarren favorite (set in Boston!) pic.twitter.com/ExTvdUCBr4 — Warren Democrats (@TeamWarren) August 20, 2020

FWIW, the center she filmed this at has been closed since March:

The Springfield, Massachusetts child care center that @ewarren spoke from has been closed since March, and the kids haven’t been able to see each other. But they’ve found new ways to connect—around art and their shared values. pic.twitter.com/aytrp0uSPd — Warren Democrats (@TeamWarren) August 20, 2020

And she’s promising to raise the wages of these workers but at the same time make child-care more affordable for everyone:

.@JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris will make high-quality child care affordable for every family, make preschool universal, and raise the wages for every child care worker. https://t.co/z8k9a6U7e0 — Warren Democrats (@TeamWarren) August 20, 2020

We eagerly await how she’s going to make it affordable while also raising wages for all workers.

***

