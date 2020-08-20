https://dailycaller.com/2020/08/20/hunter-biden-joe-biden-honesty-democratic-national-convention/

Hunter Biden and his younger sister Ashley Biden lauded their father for his honesty, care and principles during the Democratic National Convention Thursday night.

“We want to tell you what kind of president our dad will be,” Hunter said. The two siblings go on to describe their father’s admirable characteristics. “He will be tough,” Ashley said. “And honest.” “He’ll tell you the truth when you don’t want to hear it,” she added.

“He’ll listen, he’ll be there when you need him.” Hunter and Ashley Biden deliver heartfelt remarks about their father, Joe Biden, before he speaks on the final night of the #DemConvention. https://t.co/xz55j47tUe pic.twitter.com/25rnDdp1Ef — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) August 21, 2020

President Donald Trump criticized Hunter over his work with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings while his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, pressured the country’s former president to fire a prosecutor who was investigating the firm. (RELATED: Hunter Biden, Who Still Holds 10% Stake In Chinese Private Equity Firm, To Speak On Final Night Of DNC)

Trump has also suggested that Hunter traveled with his father on Air Force Two in 2013 so he could improperly secure $1.5 billion in funding from the Bank of China for the private equity firm BHR Partners.

Hunter maintains his stake in BHR despite a pledge in December from his father that none of his family members would “be engaged in foreign business” if Biden is elected president in November. Biden’s campaign has not responded to multiple inquiries from the Daily Caller News Foundation asking if he will call on his son to relinquish his stake in the Chinese firm.