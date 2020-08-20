https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/20/james-comey-wants-everybody-to-vote-to-make-it-happen-after-joe-bidens-acceptance-speech-and-why-would-that-be/

Democrat nominee Joe Biden delivered his acceptance speech Thursday night, and former FBI Director James Comey was all over it:

The Durham investigation might be hastening Comey’s endorsement decisions, not that they were in question:

So could there be any self-serving reason Comey’s pulling for the Dem this year? No way! *Eye roll*

