Did you miss Barack Obama’s tour-de-force performance last night at the Democratic National Convention? Well, then, you missed something glorious.

Jennifer Rubin wouldn’t’ve missed it for the world:

Squee, you guys!

You think so? Because from where we’re sitting, it looks like Jen’s unbridled enthusiasm is undermined by the extensive paper trail she’s left behind:

Isn’t this fun?

And there’s still loads more where that came from.

Behold (via Jerry Dunleavy):

There are literally pages and pages of tweets like that. Because Rubin’s just that big a fraud.

