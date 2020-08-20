https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/judge-oks-deal-loughlin-husband-giannulli-serve-5-month-college-admission?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A Boston judge on Friday accepted prosecutors’ recommendation that fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli serve five months behind bars for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get his two daughters into the University of Southern California.

His wife, TV actress Lori Loughlin, is scheduled to be sentenced later Friday.

Prosecutors have recommended two months for the former “Full House” star. The couple pleaded guilty to the charges last year.

The scandal included rigged test scores and bogus athletic records to get the students into colleges.

In a remote video conference for the sentencing, Giannulli told the judge that he “deeply” regrets the harm that his actions have caused. Giannulli will start serving his sentence in November in California. He will likely get the longer sentence because he was more involved in the scheme than Loughlin.

